ZTO Monthly Parcel Volume Exceeded 1 Billion for the First Time

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced its parcel volume of May 2019 exceeded 1 billion for the first time in its corporate history.

Driven by the development of new technology and a deeply experienced management team, ZTO's network is creating greater economies of scale as it shifts from quantitative to more qualitative growth.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "Parcel volume of 1 billion is equivalent to the industry's total parcel volume in 2006 or our total parcel volume in 2013, which is a significant achievement. We also hit another record starting in March 2019 with daily parcel volume reaching 30 million leading up to this milestone. ZTO will continue to generate high-quality growth, empower its network partners, and drive the industry forward."

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

