ZTO Takes 15% Stake in Cainiao's Last-Mile Delivery Business

ZTO's strategic investment in Cainiao Post was done in conjunction with four other leading express delivery companies in China, including YTO Express (SHA: 600233), STO Express (SHE: 002468), Yunda Express (SHE: 002120), and Best Inc. (NYSE: BSTI), in the aggregate amount of approximately US$495 million

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, said, "ZTO has made significant progress over the past few years in developing its last-mile delivery products and services. We have always had a deep relationship with Cainiao, which is empowering express delivery companies and growing alongside such companies. This investment by ZTO in conjunction with other major express delivery companies in Cainiao Post will allow us to offer better services to customers by enhancing resource allocation and strengthening cooperation across our collective last-mile delivery networks."

Last-mile delivery services are becoming increasingly competitive as customers' demand for personalized pickup and delivery services grows alongside the number of daily parcel volume. Cainiao Post offers customers a wide variety of services to choose from, including expanded options for scheduled deliveries, smart lockers, and delivery outlet pickups.

