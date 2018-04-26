ZTO to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading express delivery company in China, today announced that that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the close of U.S. markets on May 9, 2018.
ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 (9:00 AM Beijing Time on May 10, 2018).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
Hong Kong:
|
852-5808-1995
|
China:
|
4001-201203
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Passcode:
|
4045299
Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until May 16, 2018:
|
United States:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Passcode:
|
10119704
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading express delivery company in China and one of the largest express delivery companies globally, in terms of total parcel volume in 2017. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.
ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.
For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
ZTO
Ms. Sophie Li
Investor Relations Department
E-mail: ir@zto.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10- 5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com
In US
Mr. Tip Fleming
Phone: +1-917-412-3333
Email: tfleming@Christensenir.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-to-announce-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-may-9-2018-300637136.html
SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
