ZTO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 16, 2020

SHANGHAI, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 ended December 31, 2019, after the U.S. markets closes on March 16, 2020.

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, March 16, 2020 or 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 852-5808-1995 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 5721973

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through March 23, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 10139644

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com .

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO

Investor Relations Department

E-mail: ir@zto.com

Phone: +86 21 6978 7037

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.