ZTO to Announce Second Quarter and Half-Year Interim Financial Results of 2023 on August 29, 2023 U.S. Eastern Time

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

20 Jul, 2023

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and its unaudited interim financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on August 29, 2023.

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963-976

Singapore:   

800-120-5863

Mainland China:

4001-206-115

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

6463487

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through September 5, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Canada:

855-669-9658

Passcode:

2111843

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Tel: (86) 21 5980 4508
Email: [email protected]

