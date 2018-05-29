ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading express delivery company in China will hold a conference call prior to U.S. markets opening on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
The conference call will be held at 8:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 29, 2018 (8:30 PM Beijing Time on the same day).
Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:
|
United States:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
Hong Kong:
|
852-5808-1995
|
China:
|
4001-206115
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Passcode:
|
1753004
Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 5, 2018:
|
United States:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Passcode:
|
10120797
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading express delivery company in China and one of the largest express delivery companies globally, in terms of total parcel volume in 2017. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.
ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.
For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
ZTO
Ms. Sophie Li
Investor Relations Department
E-mail: ir@zto.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10- 5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com
In US
Mr. Tip Fleming
Phone: +1-917-412-3333
Email: tfleming@Christensenir.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-to-hold-conference-call-on-may-29-2018-to-discuss-strategic-investment-by-alibaba-and-cainiao-300655638.html
SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
