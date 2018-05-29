ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao

News provided by

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

07:20 ET

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading express delivery company in China will hold a conference call prior to U.S. markets opening on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.  

The conference call will be held at 8:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 29, 2018 (8:30 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

852-5808-1995

China:

4001-206115

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

1753004

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 5, 2018:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

10120797

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading express delivery company in China and one of the largest express delivery companies globally, in terms of total parcel volume in 2017. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO
Ms. Sophie Li
Investor Relations Department
E-mail: ir@zto.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10- 5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US
Mr. Tip Fleming
Phone: +1-917-412-3333
Email: tfleming@Christensenir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-to-hold-conference-call-on-may-29-2018-to-discuss-strategic-investment-by-alibaba-and-cainiao-300655638.html

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Related Links

http://zto.investorroom.com

Also from this source

07:17 ET Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express

May 09, 2018, 18:00 ET ZTO Reports First Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao

News provided by

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

07:20 ET