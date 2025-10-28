ZTR partners with Rowe Hankins to strengthen presence in the UK and Ireland

LONDON, ON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTR, a global leader in railway technology, locomotive modernization and telematics solutions, has partnered with Rowe Hankins Ltd, a leading UK-based rail engineering company, to expand access to advanced control systems and smart technologies for rail operators across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

This partnership marks an important step in ZTR's continued global growth strategy, enhancing its ability to deliver localized sales, support, and service in one of Europe's key rail markets. By combining ZTR's innovation in locomotive control systems and telematics with Rowe Hankins' strong regional presence and technical expertise, rail operators in the UK and Ireland will benefit from improved performance, reliability, and efficiency in their fleets.

"Partnering with Rowe Hankins marks another milestone in ZTR's journey to make advanced rail technology more accessible globally," said Adam Hassan, Chief Strategy Officer, ZTR. "Their proven expertise and local presence in the UK and Ireland will allow us to deliver even greater value and support to our customers in the region."

Under this collaboration, Rowe Hankins will cover ZTR's full product portfolio, including SmartStart AESS (automatic engine stop-start) systems, KickStart starting assist supercapacitor technology, NexSys locomotive control systems, and Vision telematics platform. Following dedicated training and onboarding, Rowe Hankins will also provide local service, installation, and technical support for ZTR products, ensuring customers benefit from hands-on expertise and rapid response times.

"We are delighted to partner with ZTR and represent their industry leading technology across our markets," said David Owen, CEO, Rowe Hankins. "This partnership adds real value to our business and can only strengthen ZTR's approach to the industry. The addition of ZTR's product range further improves the solutions we already deliver and allows us to offer greater value to our customers. Together we can offer tailored solutions that enhance performance, reliability and efficiency."

With over 37 years of innovation in the rail industry, ZTR continues to empower operators worldwide to modernize their locomotives, reduce emissions, improve reliability, and extend asset life. The collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to innovation, safety, and engineering excellence, and sets the foundation for further expansion into other European markets while supporting regional market needs.

About ZTR

ZTR is a global leader in rail digitalization and locomotive modernization, providing control systems, telematics, and IoT solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and sustainability for rail operators worldwide. With over 37 years of experience, ZTR serves customers across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Australia through a growing network of technology partners and service providers.

Learn more at ztr.com

About Rowe Hankins Ltd

Rowe Hankins Ltd, headquartered in Bury, UK, is a trusted provider of specialist rail products and engineering solutions with nearly 40 years of experience. The company designs, manufactures, and supports technologies such as overspeed protection systems, current monitoring, and surge protection modules used by rail operators worldwide to enhance performance and safety. Serving customers in more than 45 countries, Rowe Hankins combines international reach with deep technical expertise to deliver reliable, high-quality rail solutions.

Learn more at rowehankins.com

