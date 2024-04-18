ZTS Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) ("Zoetis").

On April 12, 2024, The Wall Street Journal published an article on Zoetis reporting that health regulators in the U.S. and Europe have received thousands of complaints about Zoetis's arthritis drugs, Librela (for dogs) and Solensia (for cats), due to negative side effects. Additionally, the article reported that U.S. and Europe health regulators are conducting reviews of the drugs.

Following this news, Zoetis's stock price fell 8%, to close at $149.98 per share on April 12, 2024.

If you are a Zoetis investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected]. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser:

