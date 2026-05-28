ZTS INVESTOR ALERT: Zoetis Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Zoetis Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until July 27, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Zoetis class action lawsuit. Captioned City of Ann Arbor Retiree Health Care Benefit Plan & Trust v. Zoetis Inc., No. 26-cv-04401 (S.D.N.Y.), the Zoetis class action lawsuit charges Zoetis and certain of Zoetis' top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Zoetis class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-zoetis-inc-class-action-lawsuit-zts.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Zoetis engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health solutions for the animal health industry. Zoetis' flagship companion animal products include Librela, Apoquel, Cytopoint, and Simparica Trio.

The Zoetis class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) veterinarian prescription growth and adoption of Zoetis' Librela, a canine pain treatment, were sharply weakening as clinicians became more cautious following FDA safety warnings concerning serious neurological complications in dogs; (ii) Zoetis' Simparica Trio was losing significant market share to a lower priced competing canine parasiticide with broader indicated use in a slowing overall market; and (iii) Zoetis' dermatology products, Apoquel and Cytopoint, were losing substantial market share to a newly launched competing canine treatment.

On August 5, 2025, Zoetis released its second quarter 2025 financial results, allegedly revealing weakening demand trends within its companion animal portfolio. On this news, the price of Zoetis stock fell nearly 4%, according to the complaint.

Then, on November 4, 2025, Zoetis released third quarter 2025 financial results, allegedly disclosing continued weakness in Librela sales and increased competitive pressure in dermatology and parasiticides. On this news, the price of Zoetis stock fell nearly 14%, according to the complaint.

The Zoetis class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 12, 2026, Zoetis released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provided 2026 guidance reflecting further slowing growth. According to the complaint, Zoetis acknowledged increasing competitive pressures in parasiticides and dermatology. On this news, the price of Zoetis stock allegedly fell further, according to the complaint.

Finally, on May 7, 2026, Zoetis reported first quarter 2026 financial results, allegedly disclosing slowing overall revenue growth, declining companion animal sales performance, and worsening results across its key dermatology and parasiticides franchises as competition intensified. On this news, the price of Zoetis stock fell more than 21%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Zoetis securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Zoetis class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Zoetis class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Zoetis class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Zoetis class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP