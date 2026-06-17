ZTS Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Zoetis Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck and CFO Wetteny Joseph Face Personal Liability for Allegedly Certifying Misleading Statements About Companion Animal Product Performance While Safety Concerns and Competitive Losses Mounted

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) of a pending securities class action naming two senior executives as individual defendants. Class Period: January 14, 2025 through May 6, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Zoetis shares fell from 21.5% to close at $87.31 on May 7, 2026 following a series of corrective disclosures. The Court has set July 27, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

The complaint identifies Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, and Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as individual defendants alongside Zoetis itself. Both officers served in their respective positions throughout the entire Class Period and, as the action contends, possessed the authority to control the content of the Company's SEC filings, press releases, earnings calls, and investor conference presentations.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 imposes liability on individuals who control a company that has violated Section 10(b). The pleading asserts that Peck and Joseph:

Controlled the preparation and dissemination of Zoetis' quarterly earnings releases and guidance throughout the Class Period

Personally presented at investor conferences and earnings calls where allegedly misleading statements were made about Companion Animal product strength

misleading statements were made about Companion Animal product strength Had direct access to internal data on veterinarian prescription trends, Librela safety feedback, and competitive market share losses to Elanco's Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro

Reviewed and approved SEC filings prior to issuance, including filings that portrayed flagship products as durable growth drivers

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, both Peck and Joseph were required to personally certify the accuracy of Zoetis' periodic SEC filings. These certifications carry individual criminal and civil penalties. As averred in the complaint, each officer signed certifications attesting that Zoetis' filings did not contain untrue statements of material fact or omit material facts necessary to make the statements not misleading. The action charges that these certifications were false because the officers knew or recklessly disregarded that Librela adoption was weakening following FDA neurological safety warnings, that Simparica Trio was losing meaningful market share to lower-priced competitors, and that dermatology products faced substantial erosion from Elanco's newly launched therapies.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives personally certify financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley, they accept individual responsibility for the truthfulness of those filings." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the ZTS lawsuit? A: The complaint names Zoetis Inc. and individual defendants Kristin Peck (CEO) and Wetteny Joseph (EVP and CFO), both of whom signed SEC filings and made public statements during the Class Period that are alleged to have been materially misleading.

Q: What is the ZTS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 27, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do ZTS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before July 27, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP