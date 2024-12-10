Zubie Announces Integration with Ford Pro to Enhance Fleet Management

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zubie, a leader in fleet telematics solutions, is excited to announce its recent integration with Ford Pro™, Ford Motor Company's commercial division, bringing advanced data-driven fleet management to a broader range of businesses. This offers real-time access to highly detailed vehicle diagnostic and health data, all delivered through Ford's commercial vehicle connectivity platform.

The integration utilizes Zubie Direct Connect™, a proprietary, software-based telematics solution requiring no hardware installation. Direct Connect ingests vehicle data from participating Ford vehicles through Ford Pro's Data Services, providing businesses with vehicle insights such as location, fuel levels, tire pressure, and odometer readings.

Zubie's platform, known for its intuitive fleet management tools and custom reporting, works seamlessly with Ford Pro's advanced technology, enabling businesses to streamline operations, help improve safety, and potentially reduce costs. The scalable solution is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern fleet management.

"Working with Ford Pro Data Services enhances Zubie's ability to offer businesses the tools they need to succeed in the digital age," said Chad Caswell, CEO of Zubie. "We're committed to providing unique and adaptable solutions that empower businesses to take full control of their fleet operations."

This represents a powerful advancement in how businesses can leverage real-time vehicle data to make informed decisions, optimize resource allocation, and enhance the overall efficiency of their fleet management strategies. With Zubie Direct Connect, businesses can gain access to invaluable insights that help them stay competitive and drive long-term success.

Contact Information:

Nick McGuire

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (844) 469-8243

SOURCE Zubie