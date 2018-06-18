Zubsolv® Now Launched in the EU, Which Triggers a EUR 3m Milestone Payment to Orexo

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707203/Orexo_Logo.jpg )

It is estimated that there are approximately 1.3 million high-risk opioid users in Europe.[1] Although estimates vary significantly, the vast majority of high-risk opioid users use heroin.[2]

"Taking the step out in Europe, is yet another important milestone for Orexo. There is a need for new and innovative treatments in light of such a significant health problem. Zubsolv will be an affordable and user-friendly treatment and the first therapy in Europe with a choice of up to six different strengths. This allows for finer titration and individualized dosing with potential for fewer tablets compared with existing treatments," says Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, Orexo AB.

About Zubsolv® in the EU

Zubsolv (buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual tablet) is licensed in the US and EU for the treatment of opioid dependence and used as part of a comprehensive treatment plan, which includes counseling and psychosocial support. EU marketing authorisation was received in Q4 2017 following the submission to the EMA of a registrational bioequivalence study compared to reference product Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone).

Zubsolv has a safety profile that is similar to other buprenorphine and naloxone treatments. The most commonly reported adverse events with Zubsolv include insomnia, headache, constipation, nausea, excessive sweating and drug withdrawal syndrome.

