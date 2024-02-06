Zuken Vitech Opens Call for Papers for Digital Engineering Symposium Integrate24

Submit abstracts by April 2

BLACKSBURG, Va., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuken Vitech Inc. is now accepting abstracts for Integrate24, to be held September 17-19 in Cleveland, Ohio. The annual digital engineering symposium focuses on model-based design and systems engineering topics. Students, customers, partners, and industry experts are invited to attend this three-day conference, which will feature over 70 technical sessions, a technology showcase, and the second annual World Championships of Systems Architecture and Modeling competition.

Zuken Vitech opens call for papers for Integrate24

Zuken Innovation World, an annual technology conference, will again be co-located with Integrate24, so that attendees will have access to both conferences with a single registration.

Digital Engineering Takes Center Stage

The focus of Integrate24 revolves around the pivotal role of digital engineering in modern product development. As organizations face increasing product complexity and a need for streamlined development processes, digital engineering solutions can play a key role. The combined Integrate24 and ZIW conference agenda will feature comprehensive courses on the digital engineering process.

Education and Networking

Attendees will be free to navigate between the two conferences, exploring a diverse range of topics. The agenda includes in-depth discussions of model-based systems engineering best practices, AI, smart manufacturing, cybersecurity, and enterprise architecture. Sessions range from introductory to expert level. Attendees can also take advantage of scheduled one-on-one time with a product expert at the Expert Bar. The combined Integrate24 and ZIW Technology Showcase provides many opportunities to meet with technology partners and explore their solutions.

Call for Abstracts

We invite Zuken Vitech customers, industry experts, and innovators to submit abstracts for 45-minute technical sessions. The Integrate24 conference will feature four distinct tracks:

For the Designers —focusing on how to weave stakeholder needs into engineering requirements; for early-lifecycle product professionals

—focusing on how to weave stakeholder needs into engineering requirements; for early-lifecycle product professionals For the Makers —focusing on connecting the upstream and downstream engineering processes; for engineering professionals concerned with design, verification, and operations

—focusing on connecting the upstream and downstream engineering processes; for engineering professionals concerned with design, verification, and operations For the Thinkers —focusing on solving complex problems impacting timelines and budgets regardless of lifecycle stage; for thought leaders

—focusing on solving complex problems impacting timelines and budgets regardless of lifecycle stage; for thought leaders For the Innovators—focusing on breaking boundaries; for mavericks who pave the way in digital engineering

Presentations must be noncommercial and provide valuable insights into technology, techniques, or methodologies. Individual and team presentations are welcome. Case studies and innovative best practices are favored.

Speakers enjoy complementary attendance and full event access, as well as a dedicated host from Zuken Vitech to assist with logistics and preparation.

Abstract Submission

To participate as a presenter, please submit a 100-word abstract and a speaker biography by Apr. 2, 2024. For detailed guidelines and the submission process, please visit the Integrate24 page or contact the Conference Manager, Amy Clements. Submit abstracts here: bit.ly/493UR1b

