ZUKE'S DOG TREATS LAUNCHES SPECIAL EDITION TREAT PACKAGING TO HELP CONSERVE AMERICA'S NATIONAL PARKS

Park-specific treat packages support nonprofit park partners at Acadia, Sequoia and Shenandoah, with Zuke's matching consumer donations up to $25,000 per park through 2026

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuke's dog treats is launching limited-edition, park-specific treat packages to support conservation efforts at three iconic national parks — Acadia, Sequoia and Shenandoah. Zuke's will match consumer donations up to $25,000 per park through December 31, 2026 to help protect the wild places dogs and their owners love to explore.

Zuke's dog treats is launching limited-edition, park-specific treat packages to support conservation efforts at three iconic national parks — Acadia, Sequoia and Shenandoah.

Beginning in July, specially marked Zuke's dog treat packages will feature national parks nonprofit partners with QR codes that link to park-specific donation matching pages. When consumers donate, Zuke's will match the donation (up to $25,000 per park), doubling the impact of their giving.

"Zuke's was born on a trail in 1995, when our founder set out with his dog and realized he needed a better way to fuel the journey, and that spirit still drives us today," said J.P. Vella, Senior Brand Manager for Zuke's. "Some of the best moments with our dogs happen outside, exploring places like these parks. Protecting them means more people and their dogs can keep making those memories. This partnership lets our community turn everyday adventures into lasting support for the places that give us so much."

From Acadia's rocky coastline, to Sequoia's giant trees and Shenandoah's ridgeline trails, Zuke's is putting its money where its paws are, because parks where dogs and their owners make memories deserve to be around for generations of adventures.

Supporting the Parks That Inspire Adventure

Each limited-edition package pairs a beloved Zuke's recipe with a leading national park nonprofit partner:

Friends of Acadia – Donations from the limited-edition Acadia package will help strengthen Friends of Acadia's mission to preserve, protect and promote stewardship of the park for generations to come. Acadia is the kind of park that turns a morning walk into a memory, where dogs are welcome on more than 100 miles of trails and carriage roads. Zuke's Mini Naturals Dog Treats, Chicken Recipe, are the perfect trailside reward: small enough to keep the momentum going and made with real chicken for dogs who've earned every step. Donate at friendsofacadia.org/zukesmatch.





– Donations from the limited-edition Acadia package will help strengthen Friends of Acadia's mission to preserve, protect and promote stewardship of the park for generations to come. Acadia is the kind of park that turns a morning walk into a memory, where dogs are welcome on more than 100 miles of trails and carriage roads. Zuke's Mini Naturals Dog Treats, Chicken Recipe, are the perfect trailside reward: small enough to keep the momentum going and made with real chicken for dogs who've earned every step. Donate at friendsofacadia.org/zukesmatch. Sequoia Parks Conservancy — Donations from the limited-edition Sequoia package will help support Sequoia Parks Conservancy's mission to advance critical projects, enrich visitor experiences and inspire stewardship of the greater sequoia ecosystem. Your dog's nose will work overtime as you drive along the scenic Generals Highway or pitch your tent in one of the park's world-class front country campgrounds. Zuke's Trail Mix Dog Treats are built for exactly this kind of magical sanctuary: featuring a peanut butter and oats recipe in a soft, grab-and-go bite that fuels dogs' outdoor adventures. Donate at sequoiaparksconservancy.org/zukesmatch.





— Donations from the limited-edition Sequoia package will help support Sequoia Parks Conservancy's mission to advance critical projects, enrich visitor experiences and inspire stewardship of the greater sequoia ecosystem. Your dog's nose will work overtime as you drive along the scenic Generals Highway or pitch your tent in one of the park's world-class front country campgrounds. Zuke's Trail Mix Dog Treats are built for exactly this kind of magical sanctuary: featuring a peanut butter and oats recipe in a soft, grab-and-go bite that fuels dogs' outdoor adventures. Donate at sequoiaparksconservancy.org/zukesmatch. Shenandoah National Park Trust — Donations from the limited-edition Shenandoah package aid in Shenandoah National Park Trust's mission to protect, enhance and preserve the park for all to enjoy. With nearly 500 miles of dog-friendly trails winding through Appalachian hardwood forest, Shenandoah is one of the East Coast's great dog-hiking destinations. Zuke's Adventure Sticks are made for places like this: a hearty chicken and turkey recipe in a satisfying, tear-and-share format your dog will work for from the first mile to the last. Donate at snptrust.org/zukesmatch.

Donations raised through the program go directly to each nonprofit park partner to support their unique conservation missions. The donation matching program runs through December 31, 2026.

The limited-edition park packages are available online and in stores at Target, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus and Meijer while supplies last. To learn more and support a park, visit https://www.zukes.com/national-parks-packs.

About Zuke's

Zuke's dog treats were born on a trail in 1995, when a hike with founder Patrick and his Chocolate Lab, Zuke, sparked a simple idea: dogs need healthy fuel for adventure too. Founded in Durango, Colorado, Zuke's makes high-quality treats with purposeful ingredients inspired by nature, including high-protein meats, grains, fruits — and without corn, wheat, soy or artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. Guided by the belief that healthy dogs are happy dogs, Zuke's helps pets and their people find adventure anywhere, from the dog park to the mountain peak.

Visit Zukes.com for more information.

SOURCE Zuke's