Zula Casino Expands Its Free-to-Play Platform with over 450 Games, Forges Strategic Partnerships with Leading European Gaming Providers

Onlyplay, Gamzix, Print Studio, BlueGuru, Max Win Gaming, and 4theplayer join forces with Zula Casino to enhance the gaming experience for players worldwide.

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - After inking a number of deals with European gaming providers, such as Onlyplay , Gamzix , Print Studio , Blue Guru Games, Max Win Gaming , and 4theplayer , Zula Casino , owned by Blazesoft , now offers over 450 free-to-play games in its library. across the United States with a few exclusions.

As a leading American online social casino gaming platform with sweepstakes elements, Zulacasino.com is dedicated to delivering innovative and engaging content to players. Since its inception in September 2023, the platform has achieved substantial growth month-over-month since its launch, currently boasting over 450 of casino-style titles, including slots, fish, megaways, crash, and more. The social casino's user-friendly website, generous promotions, and immersive gaming experience have each contributed to its skyrocketing growth rate that has taken industry luminaries by surprise.

Per the Onlyplay deal, the gaming studio will provide Zula Casino players with immersive slots and many other favored titles, furthering its expansion into the North American market. Onlyplay emerged in 2020 as a crypto-friendly provider of crash games, slot games, instant win games, and newly developed trendsetting solutions. Christina Muratkina, CEO of Onlyplay added: "Teaming up with Zula Casino, one of Blazesoft's online social casino platforms, is a thrilling journey into a new era of entertainment as Onlyplay enters the social entertainment market."

The partnership with Gamzix will see the provider's proven slots and crash games integrated across Zula Casino's platform, vastly augmenting the social casino's selection and variety for North American users. With the addition of Gamzix's impressive portfolio, the two entities are well-positioned to continue their growth and mutual success in the gaming industry.

Gamzix has established itself as a leading gaming supplier, focused on online casino content. In 2020, the Estonia-based studio launched 50 casino-style games, all of which are represented exclusively by slot games. With games created using the latest technology, advanced developments, and market trends, Zula Casino players can expect a diverse portfolio of in-house titles.

Powered by Relax Gaming's Silver-Bullet program, Zula Casino acquired additional partnerships with four European gaming providers; Print Studio, BlueGuru, Max Win Gaming, and 4theplayer:

Print Studio is a young boutique casino game studio, uniquely tailored to users in search of enhanced gameplay. The studio handles all game development in-house by an international team of professionals with many years of experience in the game development industry.

is a young boutique game studio, uniquely tailored to users in search of enhanced gameplay. The studio handles all game development in-house by an international team of professionals with many years of experience in the game development industry. Driven by a passion for mythology, mysticism and all things esoteric, Blue Guru Games are uniquely crafted with a focus on fascinating storylines and lesser-known events from history.

Games are uniquely crafted with a focus on fascinating storylines and lesser-known events from history. Started by a team of young and dedicated professionals in the online slot industry, Max Win Gaming , produces games with high-profile premium content for great player's experience.

, produces games with high-profile premium content for great player's experience. Founded in 2018 by two luminaries of the gaming sector, 4ThePlayer is an up-and-coming innovator of mobile-first gambling games. Using only the best math profiles and engaging game mechanics, the European provider creates the most exciting games for avid casino -game lovers.

Tamar Laypan, the Program Manager of Zula Casino, says, "We are excited to see Zula Casino secure multiple strategic partnerships and offer our players a wider selection of high-quality games. Our growth is driven by expanding our offerings and diversifying our platforms with the best games in the social gaming space, so we are committed to partnering with industry-leading gaming providers to consistently deliver best-in-class entertainment experiences for all stakeholders."

Zula Casino's collaboration with these European providers is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships secured by the social casino. In order to offer its players the best gaming experience possible, the team has been working tirelessly to bring in new and exciting content to grow its existing library of over 450 casino-style games and maintain its status as a top choice for social casino entertainment.

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com, ZulaCasino.com, and Sportzino.com, the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca .

