Zula Casino kicks off its spectacular 1-year "Zula-versary" with a month of events and promotions

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Zula Casino launched its online social casino in the United States exactly a year ago delivering more. More games. More rewards. More free-to-play entertainment through a personalized experience. Zula Casino marked its one-year launch by crossing the 1,000 casino-game threshold – a milestone that positions it among the top platforms nationwide.

Zula Casino celebrates first anniversary with month-long birthday bash, including special promotions, rewards, and an advent-calendar of giveaways. (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.)

The month-long birthday bash intends to go over the top to give back to its amazing player community that helped make this first year so incredible. With its advent calendar format, players can unlock a special surprise each day ranging from a "Win-a-Vacation" event, a carnival event, free spins and new exclusive games, and a prize pool of over 25 billion Gold Coins (GC) plus 150,000 Sweeps Coins (SC) to be given out throughout the month. Over this period, Zula Casino will run other special events, including surprise happy hours with special coupons, various social media contests, and special giveaways.

"We're incredibly proud of the player experience we've built over the last 12 months," said Tamar Laypan, Program Manager of Zula Casino. "The platform has garnered a substantial and loyal pool of players, and it's not just because we offer one of the largest game selections from leading global providers, but also the exclusive experiences we're providing, and the platform's continued evolution with enhanced promotions, personalization, and seamless user experience."

Zula Casino has added over 1,000 games across all categories over the past 12 months, including slots, jackpots, fish, table, plinko, megaways, crash, hold and win, tumble games, and more. These additions include top games like Big Bass Vegas and Fire Stampede, as well as branded exclusives like Gold Gold Gold 5000, supplied by Booming Games, and Sweet Bonanza 1000 by Pragmatic Play. With recent additions, Zula Casino now boasts 25 game providers, including Relax Gaming, Habanero, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, RubyPlay, Gamzix, Let Us Entertain You Inc., to name a few.

Zula Casino flourished in a tough and highly competitive market, launching its proprietary-integrated platform in September of last year. With an average TrustPilot score of 4.6 and almost 9K reviews, the online social casino is among the highest-rated free-to-play sites in the market.

Zula Casino was also previously shortlisted for the prestigious Global SBC Awards in the category of "Rising Star in Casino.

About Zula Casino:

Zula Casino is a social casino with sweepstakes elements dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States. The Zula Casino casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to win free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, table games, and more. For more information, visit www.zulacasino.com

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com , ZulaCasino.com , Sportzino.com , and Yaycasino.com , the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca .

