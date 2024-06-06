Zula Casino launches Habanero Games after striking major partnership with Casimba Gaming to supercharge content offering

Habanero games now on ZulaCasino.com via its newest aggregation partner, boasting 700+ casino-style games including slots, fish, megaways, crash, and more.

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Blazesoft's Zula Casino has entered into a partnership with Casimba Gaming , which will see it become its newest aggregation partner.

Through this alliance, Habanero's hit slot titles like Laughing Buddha, Disco Beats, and Lucky Lucky were launched on ZulaCasino.com . With the popular online social casino gaining access to Casimba Gaming's entire content portfolio from more than 95 of the industry's top studios, users can discover fresh titles in the lobby's "New" category.



In addition to slots, ZulaCasino.com will benefit from other genres that are available via Casimba's premium platform offering.

Casimba Gaming is a leader in the global iGaming industry, delivering premier B2B and B2C technology solutions and services. Renowned for its comprehensive, all-in-one approach, Casimba leverages cutting-edge in-house tools and agile technology, empowering its partners with real-time optimization and actionable insights. Moreover, its game content aggregation platform boasts an extensive library of titles from top-tier suppliers.

When it comes to leaders in the field, ZulaCasino.com debuted its social casino with sweepstakes features to the U.S. market last year and has since garnered a substantial community of users. The platform currently boasts over 700 casino-style games including slots, fish, megaways, crash, and more, a user-friendly website, and personalized promotions tailored to its users.

Tamar Laypan, program manager of Zula Casino , said: "We are super thrilled to take our partnership with Casimba Gaming to the next level. We have been working closely alongside their team to bring players the collaboration they've been waiting for. With our mutual alignment in transparency and approach towards business, we are confident in providing the best-in-class content supply, backed by a superior tech-stack and account management."

Lavina Karlsson, Director B2B of Casimba Gaming said: "Our state-of-the-art game aggregation platform is packed with thousands of slots, live dealer titles and other verticals from the absolute best studios in the business. We are delighted to have been chosen by Blazesoft to boost its content offering. "Content is still king. Operators absolutely must offer the widest selection of titles to their players and our aggregator solution allows them to do just that."

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com , ZulaCasino.com , and Sportzino.com , the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca .

Casimba Gaming is a premier global provider of B2B and B2C technology solutions and services for iGaming operators worldwide. The company offers a versatile multi-product vertical and multi-licensed PAM system, customizable for both self-serviced and managed solutions, enabling operators to seamlessly manage all aspects of their online businesses. Additionally, its game content aggregation platform features an impressive collection of over 10,000 titles from top suppliers.

