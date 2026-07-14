Less than three years after launching with around 140+ games, Zula now offers 2,800+ titles from over 70 content providers— reflecting the platform's rapid content expansion since launch.

DOVER, Del., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Zula, a free-to-play social entertainment platform, today announced a major growth milestone as it approaches its third anniversary later this year. Since launching with approximately 140+ games, the platform has expanded its catalog nearly 20-fold to more than 2,800 titles from over 70 content providers, making it one of the largest game libraries in the social entertainment category.

Zula Nears Three-Year Milestone After Growing From 140+ Games to 2,800+ Titles

The expansion reflects changing player expectations across digital entertainment, where users increasingly look for fresh content, greater variety and personalized ways to discover new experiences. Alongside its growing catalog, Zula has earned a 4.6 Trust Score based on more than 33,000 verified player reviews while continuing to introduce new games on an almost daily basis.

Rather than focusing solely on expanding its catalog, Zula is increasingly investing in helping players navigate it. The company continues enhancing game discovery, personalized recommendations, navigation, VIP engagement and community features designed to make exploring a large content library simple and enjoyable.

"Zula's next phase is about discovery," said a Zula representative. "A library of this size only matters if players can actually find what they love. Our focus now is making every visit feel fresh, easy to explore and worth coming back to. "

GROWTH AT A GLANCE

Since launch, Zula has:

Expanded from approximately 140+ games to 2,800+ titles

Grown its content network to 70+ providers

Earned a 4.6 Trust Score based on 33,000+ verified player reviews

Continued adding new games on an almost daily basis

Expanded investments in personalized game discovery, VIP engagement and community features

A PROVIDER NETWORK BUILT FOR VARIETY

Zula's catalog spans a wide variety of game styles, themes and gameplay mechanics sourced from more than 70 content providers, including Jili, Playson, 3Oaks Gaming, Booming Games and EdgeLabs Games. Through aggregation partners such as EdgeLabs Connect, Zula continues expanding its content network while improving how players discover new games. As game libraries across the social entertainment industry continue to grow, content volume alone is no longer enough - effective discovery, personalization and community engagement have become increasingly important to the overall player experience.

LOOKING AHEAD

Zula plans to continue expanding its content library while introducing additional personalization features, improving game discovery and strengthening community engagement. The goal is to make every visit feel fresh, relevant and rewarding for both new and returning players.

RESPONSIBLE SOCIAL ENTERTAINMENT

Responsible play remains central to Zula's operating approach. The platform encourages users to play responsibly, review applicable terms and eligibility requirements, and use available responsible play resources.

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About Zula

Zula is a free-to-play social entertainment platform offering thousands of digital games across a diverse range of themes and experiences. The platform combines thousands of games with community-driven features, personalized discovery and ongoing content updates designed to keep the experience engaging for new and returning players alike.

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SOURCE Zula