Zulily Launches "The Late Night Shop For Mom," Nightly Deals Designed to Provide Calm and Fun in the New Normal

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For moms, it's not about the "Sunday Scaries," it's about "Weeklong Worries." A new survey by online retailer Zulily, shows that moms may be up more than ever: 62 percent of respondents who identified as moms say they wake up at least once a night, with 2 a.m. – 3 a.m. being the most frequent hour moms say they're up. To give moms a new way to spend their sleepless hours, Zulily is launching "The Late Night Shop for Mom" – a month-long shopping event that will offer free shipping on orders placed between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. Pacific on orders $35+ on curated collections refreshed each week, featuring must-have items that offer humor, comfort and a sense of calm during trying times.

Not Sleeping Through the Night? What's Keeping Mom Up at Night: While most new moms are up late adapting to new sleep and meal schedules with baby, the survey data shows there's more on mom's mind than a late-night snuggle session.

Worrying, Caring and Planning: Nearly a quarter of moms say worrying about the world keeps them up at night (22 percent) - higher than the percent of moms who say they're up late at night to care for their children (17 percent) or planning for the future (16 percent).

"Mom has the weight of the world on her shoulders, so we wanted to learn more about what she's worried about, what she needs and how we can help lighten her load," said Lindsay Reynolds, Zulily's family shopping and trends expert. "Our research shows that moms are actively looking for products for her children and her home that help create a sense of calm, add a dose of daily humor, and help create experiences that she feels her family may be lacking right now. We're giving new moms special savings and curated shopping events designed to provide a fun way to spend those sleepless hours shopping daily deals in our Late Night Shop for Mom."

Pandemic Impacts on Mom Shopping

The research suggests that the state of society is not only causing moms to lose out on sleep, but it's impacting what she's shopping for – and why. What's trending:

Fashion Micro Moments : 45 percent of moms say that dressing their baby up in special occasion dresses or cute outfits impacts their own mood, citing feelings of happiness, relief as well as a sense of control and return to normalcy. Moms with children under 5 years old are most excited to dress their kids up – and for new kinds of "special occasions" in today's world; who doesn't love an excuse to get baby girl clothes or dapper baby boy clothes? 57 percent of these moms say they consider a virtual gathering an excuse to dress up their baby in something special, and 47 percent say a trip to the grocery store offers the same. Zulily offers unique brands like Milkbarn, which are perfect for dressing up baby for at-home photoshoots.

Zulily's Late Night Shop for Mom launches on September 17, 2020, with weekly themed events going live at 2 a.m. each week through October 14, 2020. The shop will feature nursery décor, kid's clothes, baby toys, and more at up to 70 percent off.

Methodologies: Zulily surveyed 500 parents, users on websites in the Google Surveys Publisher Network, aged 18 to 64 years old. The survey was conducted online through Google Surveys (complete methodology can be found here) from August 10 - 14, 2020. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.

