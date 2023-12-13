ZULRESSO (brexanolone) for PPD: A Neuroactive Steroid Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) - Drug Insights and Market Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ZULRESSO Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about ZULRESSO for postpartum depression (PPD) in the United States. A detailed picture of the ZULRESSO for PPD in the United States for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ZULRESSO for PPD. The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the ZULRESSO market forecast analysis for PPD in the US, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PPD.



Drug Summary



ZULRESSO (brexanolone) is a neuroactive steroid gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a receptor-positive modulator indicated for treating PPD in adults. ZULRESSO was granted a Priority Review and was designated a breakthrough treatment by the FDA. ZULRESSO is available to patients only through a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program and must be administered at a certified healthcare facility.

In addition, patients must be monitored continuously during the drug infusion due to the risk of serious side effects. The mechanism of action of brexanolone in the treatment of PPD in adults is related to its positive allosteric modulation of GABAA receptors.



ZULRESSO Analytical Perspective

In-depth ZULRESSO Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of ZULRESSO for postpartum depression (PPD) in the United States. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



ZULRESSO Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of ZULRESSO for PPD covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for postpartum depression (PPD) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ZULRESSO dominance.

Other emerging products for PPD are expected to give tough market competition to ZULRESSO and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ZULRESSO in PPD.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ZULRESSO from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ZULRESSO in PPD.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. ZULRESSO Overview in PPD

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. ZULRESSO Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of ZULRESSO in PPD

5.2. The United States Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of ZULRESSO in the United States for PPD



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



