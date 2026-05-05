ZULU Launches New Weighted Vest Collection Designed for Everyday Movement

The new line introduces three weighted options crafted as versatile, wearable wellness essentials for busy parents, young professionals, and active lifestyles.

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZULU, the Chicago-based wellness brand best known for its reusable water bottles, announced the launch of its first weighted vest collection. Designed to integrate seamlessly into daily routines, the vests are available in 12 lb., 16 lb., and 20 lb. options and offer a comfortable, adjustable, easy-to-care-for way to get more from the movement you already do.

ZULU Weighted Vest Collection

Created for busy parents, young professionals, and wellness-minded individuals, the new collection is designed to complement real life, from neighborhood walks and morning routines to errands and at-home workouts.

"Today's consumers aren't looking for more hours in the day, they're looking to make the most of the time they have," said Jackson Mayfield, Senior Industrial Designer. "This collection delivers a simple way to add intention to everyday movement. We designed these vests to feel wearable, comfortable, and approachable — something you'll actually reach for — whether you're heading out for a walk, navigating a busy schedule, or carving out a few moments for yourself. Progress doesn't have to be loud to be meaningful."

The ZULU weighted vest collection balances thoughtful design with everyday functionality. Each unisex vest features a one-size-fits-most design with adjustable chest and side straps for a secure, personalized fit for chest sizes 31" to 54".

A standout feature is the machine-washable Fresh Layer™, a removable neoprene outer cover that manages sweat and odor, making these vests ideal for daily use.

Additional highlights include built-in phone pockets on the straps for convenient storage of essentials, plus reflective accents for enhanced visibility in low-light settings.

The weighted vests are now available on www.zuluathletic.com and Amazon.

About ZULU:

ZULU creates thoughtfully designed tools to support everyday movement and real routines. Designed for durability, simplicity, and consistent use, its products keep up with life in motion. Headquartered in Chicago and established in 2011, ZULU helps people build habits and make progress over time. Follow them on Instagram @zuluathletic

SOURCE ZULU