Zum Earns 'Highly Commended' Honor in 2025 Reuters Global Sustainability Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , a leader in modern student transportation, today announced that it has been honored as "Highly Commended" in the Product Innovation category at the 2025 Reuters Global Sustainability Awards.

The prestigious awards recognize companies that are "pioneering sustainable business models and advancing the transition towards a net-zero future." Other 2025 honorees include Cisco Systems, Envision Energy, Stonebridge Financial, Seventh Generation, and Coca-Cola.

"Zum has gained incredible momentum and support for its mission to increase the safety, efficiency and equity of student transportation while improving grid resilience for communities nationwide," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "We are thrilled to receive this global recognition for Zum's innovation and dedication to modernizing the industry for all families, drivers and schools."

Zum unifies parents, students, school administrators and drivers on a single personalized technology platform, enabling never-before achieved levels of visibility and data-backed accountability. Through the Zum app, parents can track their child's ride to and from school in real time, see a profile of their child's bus driver and be notified of their child's pickup or dropoff status. Zum also allows administrators to optimize routes and provides staff with real-time data and performance reports.

In 2024, Zum launched the nation's first fully electrified school bus fleet in Oakland, California. The 74-bus Oakland fleet is also equipped with groundbreaking vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, enabling the buses to return energy to the local grid at scale and improve grid resilience during times of peak demand.

Zum is a national leader in modern student transportation, serving more than 4,000 schools across 14 states nationwide, including districts in Los Angeles; San Francisco; Oakland; Boston; Seattle; Omaha; St. Louis; and Kansas City, Mo.

To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

Zum is a modern transportation solution transforming school transportation, the largest mass transit system in the U.S. Today, the company provides turnkey modern transportation solutions to school districts in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. Recognized globally for its innovative transportation and energy as a service platform, Zum has been featured among Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, CNBC Changemakers, World Economic Forum and Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies. Learn more about Zum at www.ridezum.com .

