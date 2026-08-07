Zum Sees Strong Driver Hiring Momentum as More Than 200 Drivers and Families Celebrate New Philadelphia Operations Center

Grand opening marks another milestone in Zum's long-term investment in Philadelphia as hundreds of current and prospective drivers and their families gather ahead of the new school year

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, this week welcomed more than 200 current and prospective school bus drivers and their families to celebrate the grand opening of its new Philadelphia operations center, demonstrating strong hiring momentum as Zum prepares to begin serving students and families in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia this school year.

Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, this week welcomed more than 200 current and prospective school bus drivers and their families to celebrate the grand opening of its new Philadelphia operations center, demonstrating strong hiring momentum as Zum prepares to begin serving students and families in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia this school year. The new Philadelphia operations center is a modern home base designed to support drivers with state-of-the-art facilities, technology, training, and real-time operational support. Its opening represents another significant milestone in Zum’s investment in Philadelphia, creating local jobs and establishing the infrastructure to deliver safe, reliable, and transparent student mobility for students and families.

The event brought together drivers, families, and Zum leadership for a day of celebration, tours of Zum's new buses and operations center, onsite interviews, food, family activities, and raffle prizes. The strong turnout reflects growing excitement among Philadelphia drivers to join Zum and help usher in a new era of student mobility for the city.

The new Philadelphia operations center is a modern home base designed to support drivers with state-of-the-art facilities, technology, training, and real-time operational support. Its opening represents another significant milestone in Zum's investment in Philadelphia, creating local jobs and establishing the infrastructure to deliver safe, reliable, and transparent student mobility for students and families.

"This week's turnout speaks volumes about the excitement and momentum building in Philadelphia," said Liz Sanchez, Executive Vice President of Student Mobility at Zum. "More than 200 drivers and their families joined us to see firsthand what Zum is building here. These drivers are the people who make access to education possible every day, and this new operations center demonstrates Zum's commitment to giving them the technology, tools, and support they need to succeed while delivering an exceptional experience for Philadelphia students and families."

"We couldn't have asked for a better way to open our new Philadelphia home," said Missy Lash, General Manager, Philadelphia at Zum. "The energy from drivers and their families was incredible. They are excited about the technology, the culture, and the opportunity to be part of something new in Philadelphia. Zum is here for the long term, and this week's event was an important step toward building an outstanding team that will serve Philadelphia students and families for years to come."

For Zum, Philadelphia also represents another milestone in continued national growth. Today, Zum serves more than 6,500 schools across 18 states, including partnerships with school districts such as Boston Public Schools, San Francisco Unified School District, Seattle Public Schools, Kansas City Public Schools, and Omaha Public Schools. Across the country, districts are turning to Zum to modernize student mobility and replace fragmented, outdated systems with a connected experience built around reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

Student mobility is about far more than moving students from one place to another. Reliable mobility is the onramp to learning, helping ensure students arrive safely, on time, and ready to learn while giving families greater peace of mind. Zum's partnership with the School District of Philadelphia brings that approach to one of the nation's largest school districts beginning this school year.

Zum also extends a special thank you to FOX 29 in Philadelphia for helping spread the word about the grand opening and driver hiring event and highlighting the important role school bus drivers play in Philadelphia communities.

With the new operations center now open and strong driver hiring momentum underway, Zum is preparing for the start of the 2026–27 school year and the next chapter of modern student mobility in Philadelphia. For those interested in joining the Zum Philadelphia team, Zum would love to hear from you. Prospective drivers and team members can visit ridezum.com to explore career opportunities, apply, and find information about upcoming hiring events in Philadelphia.

About Zum

Zum is modernizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the student mobility market, Zum is addressing a daily source of anxiety and disruption by providing a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Learn more at www.ridezum.com. Today, more than 6,500 schools in 18 states have relied on the Zum CMX™ system.

Media Contact

Jenny Mayfield

VP, Communications, Zum

[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm