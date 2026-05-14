Zum to Hold Open House Bus Driver Hiring Event for Rockford Public Schools May 18-21

Existing School Bus Drivers, Monitors and Van Drivers And New Applicants Encouraged to Apply

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm, the leader in modern student mobility, today announced it will hold an open house hiring event for Rockford Public Schools (IL) from May 18-21. Existing drivers, monitors and van drivers, as well as new applicants, are encouraged to attend and apply.

Zūm, the leader in modern student mobility, today announced it will hold an open house hiring event for Rockford Public Schools (IL) from May 18-21. Existing drivers, monitors and van drivers, as well as new applicants, are encouraged to attend and apply.

Zum, which recently announced its partnership with Rockford Public Schools beginning in the 2026–2027 school year, will be hiring 88 bus drivers, 131 van drivers and 38 attendants to cover routes in Rockford. The company's hiring events will be held May 18 to May 21, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 7479 Walton St., Rockford, IL 61108. For more information, please visit Zum's hiring page. This event is intended for drivers who will be employed by Zum to operate Zum's transportation services for Rockford Public Schools.

Zum offers competitive wages and benefits for all drivers and staff, with starting pay of $21/hour for non-CDL drivers and $25/hour for CDL drivers, top CDL pay of $32/hour, and a guaranteed six-hour minimum for drivers. Additionally, Zum provides top-of-the-line buses, equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers. Through Zum's Connected Mobility Experience (CMX™) platform, drivers and operations teams benefit from real-time routing, navigation, communication, and operational tools that improve efficiency, visibility, and the day-to-day transportation experience. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities. For those interested in becoming a bus driver but not yet CDL-certified, Zum also offers CDL training.

"Zum is proud to partner with Rockford Public Schools and modernize their student mobility operations," said Ritu Narayan. "Our Connected Mobility Experience (CMX™) platform helps districts operate safer, more transparent, and more reliable transportation systems by connecting drivers, families, vehicles, and school administrators in real time. We are committed to providing an excellent workplace and encourage all candidates to learn more about Zum at an upcoming hiring event. We look forward to delivering safe, reliable rides to this school community."

Zum is transforming student mobility for school districts nationwide. Zum's technology-led and data-driven approach improves safety, transparency, communication, and efficiency while delivering a safer, more reliable experience for students and families.

Adopted in 17 states, Zum delivers its unified system across more than 4,500 schools, including Omaha Public Schools, Boston Public Schools, Kansas City Public Schools, Los Angeles Unified School District, and San Francisco Unified School District. Zum's fully integrated Connected Mobility Experience (CMX™) system connects people, vehicles, and operations in real time, reducing anxiety and creating reliable, safe and seamless transportation for families and schools.

To learn more about how Zum is leading the nation in safe and reliable student mobility, visit Zum.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX™) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market – the largest segment of the mass mobility industry – Zum CMX is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Today, more than 4,500 schools rely on Zum CMX. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, SoftBank, and TPG. Zum, Zum CMX, and associated logos are trademarks of Zum Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield, Vice President of Communications - [email protected]

SOURCE Zūm