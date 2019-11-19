'Zumba® Burn it Up!' For Nintendo Switch™ Now Available

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zumba® global movement that brings fun to fitness with over 15-million people taking classes across 186 countries brings the heat to Nintendo Switch™ in North America and is making its way to European territories on Friday, Nov. 22, priced at $39.99. Published by 505 Games, Zumba® Burn it Up! is now available digitally from the Nintendo eShop and from participating retailers, inviting dance enthusiasts of all ages and levels to join the fitness fun with high-energy choreography set to over 30 hip-shaking jams, including chart-topping hits from Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, Ciara, Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo, Bomba Estéreo and DJ Ricky Luna ft. Nando Boom & Hisatomi, and accompanied by a catalog of heart-pounding Zumba® originals guaranteed to get the party started. Catch the Zumba Love in the caliente launch trailer for Zumba: Burn it Up!: [link]

Using the Nintendo Switch™ Joy-Con controllers to track movement, Zumba® Burn it Up! rewards dancers for their energy and flair, encouraging players to 'be a little extra' no matter where they are. Dancers will follow real-life superstar Zumba® instructors on-screen across three exhilarating game modes: 'Single Song,' 'Full Class' (offered in short, medium and long sessions) and 'Fitness Party', accommodating up to four dancers in Single Song and Full Class.

Zumba® Burn it Up! is developed by Kuju Games (Guitar Hero Live) and comes complete with a variety of vivacious features including:

Over 30 Songs: Dance to today's top hits and pulsating Zumba® original tracks, guaranteed to get you moving.

Choose Your Dance Style: Pick the intensity of your workout with a choice of fresh new choreography and classic favorites including exhilarating dance styles from around the world.

Superstar Instructors: Learn from the best! Real-life superstar instructors keep you motivated and on track.

Stunning Live-Action Visuals: Keep it cool in stylish locations with stunning live-action visuals that respond to how you play and reward your efforts.

Workout on the Move: Workout at home or on-the-go! No excuses – now you can fit in your favorite dance-fitness class anytime, anywhere.

Spark the Dance Party: Up to 4 players can join the fun!

Real Fitness Results: Choose from 30 classes that suit your fitness levels, set personal goals and share your achievements with friends.

Zumba® Burn it Up! is fully supported on Nintendo Switch in docked and tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch Lite owners can enjoy Zumba® Burn it Up! in tabletop mode by using detached Joy-Con controllers, sold separately. For more information about Zumba® Burn it Up! visit www.zumbagame.com.

For more information about 505 Games and its products, visit www.505Games.com. For more information on the Zumba® global movement, to find a Zumba® class or purchase apparel, please visit www.Zumba.com.

About 505 Games

505 Games, a subsidiary of the Italian entertainment company Digital Bros., is a global video game publisher focused on offering a broad selection of titles for players of all ages and skill levels. The company publishes and distributes premium and free-to-play games on leading console, PC and handheld platforms as well as for mobile devices and social networks.

Publishing highlights in premium games include Remedy Entertainment's critically-acclaimed Control, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Indivisible, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, Last Day of June, PAYDAY 2, Terraria, Portal Knights, ABZÛ and Virginia. Free-to-play publishing highlights include Battle Islands, Gems of War and Hawken. Distribution highlights include No Man's Sky, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Dead by Daylight and Inside/Limbo. Upcoming titles include Typhoon Studios' comedic action-exploration game Journey to the Savage Planet, Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding for PC and dance-fitness game Zumba® Burn it Up!.

505 Games has offices in California, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China and Japan. The company works with a network of distribution and sub-licensing partners in all other markets. For more information on 505 Games and its products please visit www.505Games.com.

About Kuju Games

Kuju makes compelling games and branded experiences for VR, AR, console and PC platforms. With 20 years of experience, Kuju has an impressive gameography, encompassing over 125 titles. Kuju has produced games for some of the world's leading publishers including Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, Activision, Disney and Ubisoft.

Alongside developing original concepts, Kuju has been entrusted with developing globally recognised IP such as Narcos, The Lord of the Rings, Marvel Ultimate Alliance, The Voice, Grease, Zumba, Dancing with the Stars and Guitar Hero.

Kuju is a division of Curve Digital Entertainment and the Catalis Group.

About Zumba Fitness, LLC

Founded in 2001, Zumba® is the largest branded fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 186 countries. Zumba blends contagious world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves - mind, body and soul. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG by Zumba®, where music acts as the main motivator. The Zumba lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

