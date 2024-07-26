ZUMBA FITNESS AND SAMSUNG HEALTH LAUNCH DYNAMIC PARTNERSHIP TO ELEVATE GLOBAL FITNESS AND WELLBEING

MIAMI, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumba®, the world-renowned dance fitness brand, and Samsung Health, a leading innovator in digital health solutions, are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership. This collaboration brings Zumba's iconic dance fitness workouts to Samsung Health, a comprehensive wellness platform empowering users in their pursuit of health and fitness goals, offering users a fun and effective way to stay active and healthy.

As part of this partnership, Samsung Health users will have exclusive access to a variety of Zumba classes designed to cater to all fitness levels. These classes, led by Zumba's expert instructors, also include custom music crafted by Zumba, to make exercise enjoyable and accessible, and helping users to achieve their fitness goals while having fun.

"We are ecstatic to partner with Samsung Health to bring the joy of Zumba to a wider audience," said Alberto Perlman, CEO of Zumba. "Our mission has always been to help people achieve happier and healthier lives through dance and fitness, and this collaboration allows us to leverage Samsung's intelligent health platform to reach millions more."

Samsung Health, known for its comprehensive health tracking and wellness tools, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. "Zumba is an iconic brand with decades of experience in the fitness industry," said Joonil Choi of Samsung Health. "By integrating their dynamic workouts into our app, we will be giving our users more diverse and engaging ways to improve their well-being."

The integration of Zumba workouts into Samsung Health is a testament to both companies' commitment to enhancing the lives of their users. With this partnership, Samsung Health continues to expand its offerings, making it a one-stop solution for fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

Users can access the new Zumba workouts on the Samsung Health app, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their fitness level, can enjoy the benefits of dance and movement. To learn more visit https://www.samsung.com/samsung-health/

About Zumba Fitness, LLC:

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded dance fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 185 countries. Zumba® blends world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves - mind, body and soul. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG Nation®, where music acts as the main motivator. In 2023, Zumba launched CIRCL Mobility™, a revolutionary new program designed to unlock the body's full potential through flexibility, breathwork, and mobility exercises. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, VR +MR experiences, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Samsung:

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com .

SOURCE Zumba Fitness