ZUMBA® LAUNCHES "YOUR SONG IS ON. THE WORLD CAN WAIT": A Global Campaign Celebrating The Power of Music to Move You AND Your Fitness Forward

Built around a universal truth that when the right song hits, it commands your full attention, the campaign spotlights a moment people everywhere know well. A track comes on, your body has a visceral reaction and suddenly you push harder, move faster, and stay longer. Stress quiets. To-dos pause. The world waits. What remains is focus, momentum and a workout that doesn't feel like work.

Zumba elevates this moment to highlight what has always set the brand apart: music is not just motivation, it's a performance driver. The right beat fuels intensity, increases endurance and helps people work out longer and more effectively while having an incredible time. Powered by the iconic global hit "Gasolina" by Daddy Yankee, the campaign taps into a collective feeling that transcends language, age, and fitness level, proving that great music leads to stronger movement and better outcomes.

"In every Zumba class, we see how music changes the way people show up for themselves," said Carolina Moraes, Chief Marketing Officer of Zumba. "When the song is right, people move with more energy, stay present longer, and leave feeling accomplished. With 'Your Song Is On. The World Can Wait.' we're celebrating that unique balance, where fitness is effective but never feels like pressure."

The campaign will roll out globally across TV and digital, supported by high-energy creative, social challenges, instructor-led class moments, events, and immersive storytelling. Together, these elements showcase how Zumba's music-driven formula transforms emotion into action, and action into measurable fitness progress.

For 25 years, Zumba has proven a simple truth: when people enjoy the workout, they show up and when they show up, results follow. "Your Song Is On. The World Can Wait." invites everyone, at every fitness level, to start the New Year energized, motivated, and moving with purpose.

Because in the world of Zumba, it isn't just about sweating. It's about moving with joy, staying motivated and feeling stronger, one song at a time.

To find a Zumba class near you, visit zumba.com or follow @Zumba.

About Zumba® Fitness:

Founded in 2001, Zumba® is the world's largest dance-fitness brand, transforming lives through high-energy workouts that blend cardio and fun. With more than 15 million weekly participants in 200,000 locations across 185 countries, Zumba® offers classes for every age, fitness level, and ability. From heart-pumping cardio to stress relief and confidence boosts, Zumba® brings the world's rhythms to a workout that feels more like a party than a chore… no dance experience needed. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG Nation®, where music acts as the main motivator. In 2023, Zumba launched CIRCL Mobility®, a revolutionary new program designed to unlock the body's full potential through flexibility, breathwork, and mobility exercises. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, VR +MR experiences, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com . Follow us on TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

