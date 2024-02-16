ZUMBA OBSESSION REACHES NEW HEIGHTS WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE FIRST-EVER CONSUMER APP

Top instructors from around the world, custom music and quality content allow users to have a one-of-a-kind hybrid experience

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumba , the global leader in dance fitness, is proud to announce the highly-anticipated launch of their very first consumer app. The Zumba® App is a one-stop solution for fitness enthusiasts to engage with the dynamic and fun-filled world of Zumba Fitness.

Top instructors from around the world, custom music and quality content allow users to have a one-of-a-kind hybrid experience.

"The behavior of our students has evolved and while nothing beats an in-person class, they have made it clear that they are expecting us to provide a quality, hybrid Zumba experience," said Zumba CEO Alberto Perlman. "The launch of our consumer app represents a major milestone in our commitment to ensuring Zumba classes are accessible at all times."

"For 20+ years, we have been producing content for our global Instructor Network to give them the tools to teach incredible classes. In the new Zumba App, you'll see we've merged our unbeatable music, top instructors and superior quality content production to give students an opportunity for more Zumba classes and snackable fitness content at their disposal," added Zumba CMO Carolina Moraes.

Key highlights of the app include:

1. Find In-Person Classes: Locating Zumba classes has never been easier and users can easily search for classes in their area and connect with local instructors.

2. Zumba® Virtual+: The App will give users unlimited access to a comprehensive, on-demand library of Zumba workouts suitable for every body and fitness level - with new classes dropping weekly. From beginner to experienced, Zumba Virtual+ offers a vast array of dance workouts to choose from, delivering a fitness routine that suits every mood and energy level. The App also includes target zone workouts, STRONG Nation® HIIT workouts, CIRCL Mobility™ classes and more.

3. Easy Accessibility: Stream from a SmartTV, cast workouts or take the party on the go, all included in the Zumba® Virtual+ subscription cost.

4. Schedule Workouts + Goal Setting: Keeping track of your fitness regimen and goals has never been more convenient. The App allows users to set goals, schedule in-person and on-demand classes and sends reminders to help them stay on track. Never miss a workout again!

The Zumba® App is available now for iOS and Apple, AppleTV and FireTV. The Zumba App is free to download, but there is a cost for the Zumba® Virtual+ subscription. For more information, please visit www.Zumba.app .

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Dorfman

Rebecca.Dorfman@zumba.com

About Zumba Fitness, LLC

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded dance fitness company in the world – reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 185 countries. Zumba® blends world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves - mind, body and soul. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes – from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG Nation®, where music acts as the main motivator. In 2023, Zumba launched CIRCL Mobility™, a revolutionary new program designed to unlock the body's full potential through flexibility, breathwork, and mobility exercises. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, VR +MR experiences, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Zumba Fitness