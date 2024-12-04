zuMedia Announces fatSu Website

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology and media company zuMedia Inc. announced today the launch of the official fatSu website at www.fatSu.com. fatSu is the purple TikTok sensation who has danced her way into the hearts of millions throughout the world, spreading her message of joy through acceptance.

Introducing fatSu!

Though fatSu creators Phyllis Jager and Barry Terach come from two entirely different worlds and backgrounds, they share the goal of actualizing a better way for people to understand and embrace one another, and they've joined forces to demonstrate these ideals via their newly-birthed social hero, fatSu. fatSu's whimsical antics bring joy and a sense of acceptance to all as she spreads the message that everyone should feel comfortable in their own bodies regardless of who they are or what they look like.

Through their many principled initiatives, PJ and Barry are striving to battle a variety of social affronts that affect us all on a daily basis. For instance, their UNH8 cause provides a tangible, contractual way for people to commit themselves to stopping hate, and Be A Better Citizen provides opportunities for everyone to educate and equip themselves with tools that can improve both their confidence as well as the lives of those around them.

fatSu is one of PJ's and Barry's star ambassadors determined to demonstrate compassion and acceptance throughout the cosmos. By supporting numerous zuMedia campaigns, her crusade is to lead the way and promote admirable virtues such as kindness and decency through her huge-hearted benevolence.

On the fatSu website, users can learn about fatSu's origins and of her message, and purchase fatSu merchandise such as exquisite fatSu fragrances including her flagship scent "Iconic" , fatSu apparel and fatSu plushies. Visitors to the website can also download fatSu animated shorts and music.

Additional fatSu videos can be found at the @HappenstanceManor page on TikTok.

zuMedia Inc. is an innovative company that seeks to create groundbreaking technologies which can level the playing field for consumers, all with a sense of fun and the goal of allocating a substantial portion of its revenue to support humanitarian causes. In addition to its patented BACKSKIN advertising technology, zuMedia is the company behind the DMDb.com social and streaming platform. Soon to be released projects include PropertyDuds.com, the goal of which is to change the way consumers buy and sell their homes, and Feudr.com, a platform on which users can debate issues ranging from current events to the best way to clean a dirty pan. zuMedia can be found at www.zuinc.com. For more information, contact Phyllis Jager at [email protected]

SOURCE zuMedia Inc.