zuMedia Inc. Announces the Issuance of a Patent for a First-of-its-Kind Weapon Detection and Threat Containment System, Setting a New Standard for Security

Exclusive 'SCANU Software' is Discreet Yet Effective in Identifying and Neutralizing Threats.

zuMedia CEO: "This is a Cure for the violence that has cost so many innocent lives."

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zuMedia Inc., a pioneering technology and media company, announces its patent for a first-of-its-kind weapon detection and threat containment system.

The 'SCANU System' is a transformative innovation designed to enhance safety in millions of locations including schools, homes, and public spaces. Led by Phyllis Jager, CEO, and Barry Terach, COO of zuMedia Inc., alongside renowned entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban, this innovation promises to redefine security in response to the urgent global need to address gun violence.

The multi-use patent allows 'SCANU Software' to be seamlessly and discreetly integrated into everything from technologies that power bank transactions to those that assist in fraud detection, to wallpaper, law enforcement gear, building materials such as rooftops, floor finishes and windows, and simpler applications such as carpeting, textiles and holiday lights, just to name a few. SCANU can also be used in life-saving applications such as medical detection devices, automobiles, and aircrafts. After it's embedded into its packaging, the exclusive, unobtrusive technology identifies concealed threats and delivers a highly effective warning detection alert. Proper action can then be taken before disaster strikes.

Boasting a 99% accuracy rate in weapon detection with less than 1% false positives, the system utilizes advanced YOLOv5 algorithms, NFC connectivity, and e-ink alerts to identify and contain threats in less than 1 second. Its ballistic resistance (NIJ Level II) and behavioral analysis capabilities (detecting gait and posture anomalies) make it an unparalleled solution for high-risk environments like schools (127,400 in the U.S.) and homes (99.4 million), where safety is a top priority.

"At zuMedia, we're driven by a mission to create technologies that protect and empower communities. The 'SCANU Technology' is a beacon of hope, ensuring that families, students, and citizens can live without fear. This isn't just about safety—it's about building a future where peace of mind is universal," said Phyllis Jager, CEO of zuMedia.

"This tech-stack is a game-changer. This could truly and significantly reduce gun deaths— with a projection of saving thousands of lives annually by 2035 at just 5% adoption. Our collaboration with Mark Cuban has elevated this project, and we're ready to deliver safety on a global scale," said Barry Terach, COO of zuMedia.

See video for more information: : http://bit.ly/3YqZKxB

zuMedia invites prospective buyers, including security tech firms, defense contractors, and government entities, to explore this life-saving technology. For more information, contact Phyllis Jager at [email protected] or visit www.zuinc.com.

About zuMedia Inc.

zuMedia Inc. is a New York-based innovator dedicated to developing technologies that uplift and protect society. Known for initiatives like the BACKSKIN advertising platform and the viral fatSu campaign, zuMedia allocates significant resources to humanitarian causes, reflecting its commitment to a better world.

