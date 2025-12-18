Zumpano Patricios Adds Three University of Miami Law Graduates to Healthcare Litigation Team

Former clerks Brian D. Fernandez, Marisa Nichols, and Emma Page join Coral Gables practice

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumpano Patricios has added three associates to its healthcare litigation practice at the firm's Coral Gables headquarters. Brian D. Fernandez, Marisa Nichols, and Emma Page joined the firm after completing their clerkships and earning Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Miami School of Law.

Zumpano Patricios Welcomes Three New Associates: Brian D. Fernandez, Marisa Nichols, and Emma Page

All three associates previously clerked at Zumpano Patricios before joining as full-time attorneys. The additions expand the firm's healthcare litigation capabilities, which have recovered over $300 million for healthcare providers in disputes with insurance companies.

"Brian, Marisa and Emma exemplify the dedication, intellect and commitment to service that define our firm," said Joseph Zumpano, Founder and President of Zumpano Patricios. "We are proud to welcome them as we continue to expand our presence and strengthen our team in Coral Gables."

What Experience Do the New Zumpano Patricios Associates Bring?

Fernandez served as a legal intern for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office and as a law clerk at the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida during law school. He worked at the University of Miami Health Rights Clinic, representing clients with health-related immigration and public benefits matters. Fernandez received multiple honors including:

CALI Excellence for the Future Award

Dean's Certificate of Achievement in Health Rights Clinic courses

Nichols served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Eduardo I. Sanchez and the Honorable Jonathan Goodman of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. She received the CALI Excellence Award in Legal Communication and Research Skills I and II. Nichols earned her B.A. from Oregon State University in 2020.

Page graduated cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law with concentrations in Health Law and Environmental Law. She served as an Environmental Justice Clinic Fellow, an Articles and Comments Editor for the Race & Social Justice Law Review, and a Fellow at the Center for Ethics and Public Service's Community Equity Lab. Page also clerked at Legal Services of Greater Miami and earned her B.A. in Public Health from the University of Kentucky in 2021.

What Does Zumpano Patricios Look for When Building Its Healthcare Litigation Team?

The firm's hiring approach emphasizes practical litigation experience through clerkships before extending associate offers. This model allows attorneys to understand the firm's case strategies and client needs before taking on independent responsibilities.

All three associates completed extensive work in healthcare-related matters during law school. Fernandez's experience with public benefits and healthcare immigration cases complements the firm's representation of diverse healthcare providers. Nichols's federal court clerkship experience proves valuable in cases requiring complex procedural knowledge. Page's health equity background addresses the intersection of healthcare access and provider reimbursement issues.

Healthcare providers facing reimbursement disputes or regulatory challenges can contact the firm's expanded team. The addition of three associates increases the firm's capacity to handle multiple healthcare litigation matters simultaneously.

How Does This Strengthen Zumpano Patricios' Healthcare Litigation Practice?

The three associates join a practice area that has secured landmark judgments in healthcare reimbursement disputes. Zumpano Patricios represents hospitals, hospital systems, clinics, and physician groups in matters ranging from payment disputes to regulatory compliance.

The clerk-to-associate transition reflects the firm's approach to building its litigation team. Former clerks gain direct exposure to active cases before joining as attorneys, allowing them to contribute immediately to ongoing healthcare disputes. Each associate worked on matters involving HMO payment practices, provider reimbursement claims, and contract disputes during their clerkships.

The firm's healthcare law practice has established legal precedents in disputes with HMOs and managed care payors. Joseph Zumpano was named by Forbes to America's Top 200 Lawyers 2024 as the only attorney in the United States recognized in the Health Law category.

Fernandez will focus on federal healthcare litigation matters, building on his experience with the U.S. Attorney's Office. Nichols will handle healthcare disputes requiring federal court experience, drawing from her judicial clerkship background. Page will work on cases involving healthcare regulatory compliance and health equity issues.

According to The Florida Bar, the three associates joined the firm at its Coral Gables location. The announcement was reported by citybiz .

About Zumpano Patricios

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Zumpano Patricios operates offices in Miami, New York City, White Plains, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The firm handles complex litigation, healthcare law, international disputes, and asset recovery matters.

