Zumper first to modernize rental marketplace with in-app messaging

In the current rental market, leasing partners face a number of obstacles that make it challenging to respond to rental inquiries: the overwhelming quantity of inbound requests from multiple platforms, the inability to easily screen and vet prospective renters, and the lack of effective tools to mitigate these challenges. As a result, renter correspondence frequently falls through the cracks, causing frustration and inefficiency on both sides. Until today, this is a challenge that has been largely ignored by the rental industry as a whole.

"A lack of response is the single biggest and most consistent concern that we hear from renters. Truthfully, the rental market is plagued with communication problems," said Zumper's Chief Experience Officer, Shalin Amin. "Unanswered emails, lost applications, and ghosting, has created an endless cycle of disappointment for both renters and leasing partners alike. And yet no one in the industry has created a solution that adequately addresses these issues,"

"At Zumper we're on a mission to remove the friction from the rental experience. Our messaging feature was built from the ground up with the sole purpose of building a responsive rental marketplace that finally solves the communication challenge, from the initial point of contact, through submitting an application."

The messaging experience has a familiar chat-like interface, enabling renters to store information and organize all rental conversations in one place and share application materials and rental documents. The first-of-its-kind feature was intentionally designed to help renters manage the rental process, using alerts to prompt renters when it's time to submit important information and documentation (e.g. credit scores). Plus, Zumper's secure platform provides a safe place for the exchange of such sensitive material, eliminating the risk factors associated with sharing it elsewhere.

The introduction of in-app messaging further demonstrates Zumper's commitment to the development of industry-first technology to remove pain points and deliver a better experience for renters and leasing partners alike.

Starting today, messaging will be available on all Zumper web and mobile platforms. For more information, visit Zumper.com .

