Zumper Hires Former Apple And Elvie Exec Darren Goode As Chief Marketing Officer

A passionate purpose-driven marketer, Darren brings with him more than 25 years of global marketing and advertising experience spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Darren has extensive experience building disruptive, emotion evoking brands, scaling businesses, driving profitable growth and developing high-performance teams. He will be responsible for building an unparalleled Marketing organization bringing together Brand, Creative, Content, Communications, Product Marketing and Customer Insights.

"Zumper offers tenants and property owners an end-to-end rental experience that is unparalleled in the industry and has become an invaluable resource and marketplace to tens of millions of people every year as they look for the best ways to navigate the complex rental market." says Darren. "I'm incredibly honored to join the team at such a pivotal moment as we strive to evolve Zumper into a purpose-led brand that serves our customers and their communities in even more meaningful ways."

Most recently, Darren was President, Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer at London-based Elvie where he was instrumental in building the brand from an early-stage startup into one of the fastest growing and most exciting women's health technology companies in the world. During his tenure, Elvie won several marketing awards including Interbrand's Top 30 Breakthrough Brands and Elvie Pump was chosen as Time Magazine's Best Invention of 2019 as it disrupted the antiquated breast pump category. While at Elvie, Darren also helped raise $42 million in venture capital, the largest ever for a women's tech brand.

Prior to this, Darren held several senior Marketing and General Management leadership positions with Apple, L'Oreal, P&G, Paramount Pictures and Babylon Health. At Apple, Darren served as Head of Europe for iTunes where he oversaw operations across 38 countries from 2013-2016.

Zumper is the first end-to-end marketplace that offers a complete digital experience for renters and landlords. Zumper gives renters the ability to find, apply for and then book their next apartment, as well as digitally pay their landlord their rent, all in one place. For small landlords and multi-family properties, Zumper provides confidence and convenience through the entire rental transaction; from helping find reliable tenants, marketing to millions of active renters, to collecting rent.

Since launching in 2012, the Zumper team has grown to more than 200 employees in five offices across the country. In 2020 alone, more than 80 million people will use Zumper to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel.

About Zumper:

Zumper aims to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel. With over 14 million visits every month, Zumper's free online and mobile rental search marketplace has become the largest startup in the industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zumper has 200 employees across the U.S. and acquired PadMapper in 2016. The company has raised a total of $140 million in funding from investors including e.ventures, Greycroft, Dawn Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Axel Springer, Stereo Capital, the Blackstone Group, Breyer Capital, Foxhaven Asset Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, NEA, CrunchFund, xfund, Divco West, MMC Technology Ventures, Scott Cook, and the DeWilde Family Trust. Learn more at Zumper.com or email [email protected] .

Interested in joining the Zumper team? Check out open positions here .

SOURCE Zumper

Related Links

https://www.zumper.com

