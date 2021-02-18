Zumper Launches Exclusive Webinar Series with Multifamily Industry Leader, Lisa Trosien

Trosien will host 22 sessions from March 2021-January 2022, covering topics from Customer Service during Covid, to Successful Selling Strategies. Participants will also have an opportunity to be involved in Ask Me Anything sessions and co-hosted industry round tables, where Trosien will discuss innovative marketing strategies and fresh leasing perspectives. Throughout the series, Zumper will complement Lisa's experience with extensive research and data on rental search behaviors.

"I'm delighted to team up with Zumper to provide essential education to our industry through the Leasing A to Zumper series," said Lisa Trosien, co-founder of Apartment All Stars.

"We are thrilled to support our multifamily partners with an opportunity to learn from one of the industry's most well-respected experts," said Natalie Cariola, Zumper's Chief Sales Officer. "Lisa has been leading innovation in the industry for the last 25 years, and as an authority on the subject, is a terrific resource for our multifamily partners."

For more information on the series, please visit: http://multifamily.zumper.com/lisa-trosien-webinar-series

About Zumper: Zumper aims to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel. With over 14 million visits every month, Zumper's free online and mobile rental search marketplace has become the largest of any startup in the industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zumper has 200 employees across the U.S. and acquired PadMapper in 2016. The company has raised over $140 million in funding from investors including e.ventures, Greycroft, Dawn Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Axel Springer, Stereo Capital, the Blackstone Group, Breyer Capital, Foxhaven Asset Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, NEA, CrunchFund, xfund, Divco West, MMC Technology Ventures, Scott Cook, and the DeWilde Family Trust. Learn more at Zumper.com or email [email protected].

Interested in joining the Zumper team? Check out open positions here.

About Lisa Trosien: Lisa Trosien is a highly-respected multifamily speaker, author, and consultant with over 25 years of industry experience. Not only is she one of the most sought-after trainers in multifamily, Lisa frequently headlines industry events and has been featured in everything from Multifamily Executive to the Wall Street Journal. Learn more at www.apartmentexpert.com

SOURCE Zumper

Related Links

http://www.zumper.com

