Zumper Partners with Statistics Canada to Enrich Latest National Rental Market Analysis

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumper , one of the largest privately owned rental marketplaces in North America, announced today that its rental listings data has been incorporated in Statistics Canada's newly released Quarterly Rent Statistics (QRS) program, developed in collaboration with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The data partnership between Zumper and Statistics Canada began earlier this year, and the publication of this report now formalizes Zumper's role as an official contributor to the program. Statistics Canada details how Zumper's listings helped create a more accurate understanding of rental affordability and market conditions across Canadian census metropolitan areas (CMAs).

The QRS program is the Government of Canada's most comprehensive effort to date in tracking asking rents across all 42 CMAs. Unlike measures of rents paid, which capture prices locked into existing leases, asking rents reflect what renters are facing in the market right now. As a result, asking rents serve as a leading indicator of affordability pressures and changes in supply and demand dynamics.

To build this dataset, Statistics Canada draws on administrative extracts from major rental platforms, including Zumper, then standardizes, de-duplicates, and validates the information using the Statistical Building Register. This process ensures that the final dataset reflects an analytically rigorous view of active rental listings nationwide.

"Being included in a Statistics Canada program underscores what we've long believed: that Zumper's rental data meets research-grade standards," said Anthemos Georgiades, CEO of Zumper. "It's a powerful validation of the quality, consistency, and transparency of our methodology and of the value we provide not only to renters and property managers, but also to policy makers and housing economists."

The report highlights that with proper cleaning and weighting, online rental platform data can serve as a strong foundation for national housing indicators. Zumper's inclusion reinforces its role as a trusted source for researchers, journalists, economists, and policymakers tracking rental trends across Canada.

Read the full report: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/46-28-0001/2025001/article/00004-eng.htm

About Zumper

Zumper is one of the largest privately owned rental platforms in North America. The company's mission is to make renting a home as easy as booking a hotel. To date, Zumper has raised over $178 million in venture funding from Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Headline, Dawn Capital, and others. For media inquiries, contact [email protected] .

