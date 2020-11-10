Zumper Promotes Natalie Cariola To Chief Sales Officer

Natalie is a seasoned real estate technology executive who started her career at RentPath and Move, Inc. She then spent 10 years with ForRent.com (recently acquired by CoStar) in senior management roles and went on to earn her MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Management. After business school, she worked with Compass in strategy and operations, launching their Southern California operation. She joined Zumper in 2016, as Vice President of Sales and has been aggressively scaling Zumper's business ever since.

Over the past four years at Zumper, Natalie has led the company's go-to-market strategy, launched National, Regional and Inside Sales teams and developed and evolved Zumper's pricing model to grow the business and better serve customers. As a result, Natalie has increased the company's revenue by 22x and grown the sales organization by 10x. Natalie has also spearheaded some of Zumper's most successful features and offerings like the virtual touring offering with Matterport .

"Natalie's versatility is seen in her ability to scale non-revenue producing businesses to profitability as well as manage a world-class sales organization," said Anthemos Georgiades, CEO and Co-Founder of Zumper. "We have been incredibly impressed with her leadership and success at the company so far, and were thrilled to promote her to CSO."

Zumper is the first end-to-end marketplace that offers a complete digital experience for renters and landlords. Zumper gives renters the ability to find, apply for and then book their next apartment, as well as digitally pay their landlord their rent, all in one place. For small landlords and multi-family properties, Zumper provides confidence and convenience through the entire rental transaction; from helping find reliable tenants, marketing to millions of active renters, to collecting rent.

"Throughout my career, I have strived to find opportunities that challenge me and join companies that have a huge impact," said Natalie Cariola, Chief Sales Officer at Zumper. "Over the last four years, we have grown the business exponentially, but I think the best is yet to come."

Since launching in 2012, the Zumper team has grown to more than 200 employees in five offices across the country. In 2020 alone, more than 70 million people will use Zumper to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel.

About Zumper

Zumper aims to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel. With over 15 million visits every month, Zumper's free online and mobile rental search marketplace has become the largest startup in the industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zumper has 200 employees across the U.S. and acquired PadMapper in 2016. The company has raised a total of $140 million in funding from investors including e.ventures, Greycroft, Dawn Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Axel Springer, Stereo Capital, the Blackstone Group, Breyer Capital, Foxhaven Asset Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, NEA, CrunchFund, xfund, Divco West, MMC Technology Ventures, Scott Cook, and the DeWilde Family Trust. Learn more at Zumper.com or email [email protected] .

