ZUNA Brands, The Scientifically Crafted CBD Brand Has Arrived

ZUNA Brands separates itself from a sea of CBD brands through a constant commitment to innovation. ZUNA products are also backed with science-based formulations fully supported by highly qualified and multi-disciplined Science Advisory Board members with expertise in psychiatry, addiction, pain management, natural and traditional medicine.

Focusing on research and product development, ZUNA Brands promises to create products that help improve health and wellness, consumers can expect new products in 2020 and 2021 and beyond that support a growing range of categories from pet care products, gummies, capsules and more.

As confusion around the benefits of CBD continues, part of ZUNA Brands' goal is to help provide clear, accurate information and education around CBD and its role in helping to improve overall wellness. As ZUNA Brands aims to become the leading resource for CBD-related topics, they've assembled a Science Advisory Board whose mission is to demystify CBD and provide fact-based information.

"We founded ZUNA Brands in 2019 with the goal to bring professionalism, simplicity and the highest quality CBD products to a muddled market that often leaves people with more questions than answers," said Chris Pellegrini, ZUNA Brands General Manager. "We teamed-up with cannabis industry experts and medical professionals to carefully craft high-quality, meticulously sourced health and wellness products. Starting with pain relief products tailored to benefit people who suffer from aches and pains but don't like prescription drugs and the side effects they may cause.

Further promoting complete transparency, listed on every ZUNA Brands product is COA: Certificate of Analysis which ensures the user is receiving the highest standards and testing procedures focused on purity, quality, and potency to enhance each plant's natural essence. ZUNA Brands' CBD products also undergo extensive third-party testing, it's non-GMO, vegan, organically grown in the U.S. and is heavy metal and pesticide-free.

"The most appealing thing about ZUNA Brands is their commitment to high-quality, safe products, in addition to supporting healthcare providers' need for continuing their education," said Dr.

Jennifer Taylor, a member of the ZUNA Brands Advisory Board." Their heart and their products are in the right place and they're going to help a lot of people."

How do you know if the CBD is high quality? One word. Transparency. For more information on ZUNA Brands' products, its quality control process and more visit zunabrands.com and follow along on social at @zuna_brands.

About ZUNA Brands:

ZUNA Brands believes in providing the purest, highest-quality CBD products on the market. They utilize the best extraction methods for each product that enhances the constituents and preserves each plant's unique properties. ZUNA Brands' CBD undergoes extensive third-party, independent testing that exceeds the standard requirements and, of course, our products are always non-GMO (non-genetically modified), vegan, organically grown in the USA, and free of heavy-metals and pesticides. We're proud of our collection of fine CBD products. To browse the full suite of products, learn more about the benefits of CBD and join the ZUNA Brands community please https://www.zunabrands.com and @zuna_brands.

SOURCE ZUNA Brands

Related Links

https://www.zunabrands.com

