Zundora is a Trailblazing Collagen Supplement: A Breakthrough Blend in Beauty from Within

Award-winning brand Zurvita has developed a transformative collagen gel through extensive work with physicians, scientists, and researchers

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zundora is a breakthrough antioxidant collagen gel that is true beauty evolved from science, with the power to transform skin to a healthy glow. The proprietary nutrient complex features Verisol hydrolyzed collagen peptides which are clinically proven to improve the health of hair, skin, and nails, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and increase skin elasticity; Zundora also includes potent ingredients from multiple superfoods that further help, protect, nourish, and smooth skin. Zundora joins the Zurvita brand line of award-winning, natural, and clean products, including Zeal for Life, an all-in-one nutritional drink mix with essential nutrients and superfoods in one simple solution, launching this November 21st! Zurvita is a company led by faith that aims to change lives with an easy and accessible way to reach greater health.

"As the public realizes the power of the collagen supplement, there is no wonder why this market is exploding. However, all collagen supplements are not equal. We've worked with experts to develop a clean antioxidant collagen gel with real results," says Jay Shafer, Founder & CEO of Zurvita. "Every product we create is developed to be a healthy solution for modern families to achieve their goals, deliciously and affordably. This collagen supplement fits those needs whether for beauty benefits or for optimal health and wellness."

Collagen, a key component in bones, skin, muscles, and other body parts, decreases with age. Because of this, the rapidly growing collagen supplement market was worth $8 billion in 2021, with projections to reach $17 billion by 2028. As more people seek the very best collagen supplements in a sea of collagen supplements, they quickly discover that Zundora is different from the rest. Zundora provides consumers with the natural, results-driven product they want and contains unique and potent ingredients that set it apart, including the trademarked and effective Verisol and Lumenato. Visit www.zundora.com to learn more and sign up for the chance to win a free box!

Zundora's unique and proprietary blend includes the following:

Verisol, Clinically Tested Collagen

Lumenato™

Resveratrol

Hyaluronic Acid

Stabilized Rice Bran

Pomegranate Extract

Green Tea Extract

Aloe Vera

Acai Extract

Grape Seed Extract

Take the delicious blackberry flavor gel as a daily dietary beauty supplement for a significant impact on the skin, restoring its youthful glow. The travel size gel pack singles make it convenient to take anywhere. To learn more, visit www.zundora.com .

About Zurvita

Zurvita is a company led by faith with the mission to empower people to believe in themselves and take control of their health and happiness. Zurvita brings families effective health and wellness products from the most potent and nourishing ingredients and superfoods. These award-winning natural wellness products include the Zeal for Life all-in-one nutritional drink, a weight management system, performance products, and now Zundora, a brand-new antioxidant collagen blend for that healthy glow and youthful look. All Zurvita wellness products are developed through extensive work with physicians, scientists, and researchers to create meaningful change in one's health. Zurvita's philanthropic endeavors include Zurvita Giving and Zeal for Meals, a program committed to the fight against world hunger by providing one million meals to hungry families by donating three meals for every Zeal Canister sold. For more information, visit www.zurvita.com .

