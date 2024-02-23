Zuniga Health partners with Generous Benefits to offer Pay-Per-Need health benefits to small and medium-sized businesses in Texas

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuniga Health LLC, an innovative health plan announced its partnership with Generous Benefits, a leading insurance broker out of Austin, to offer Zuniga Health's benefits to small businesses in Texas.

Zuniga Health's plans are designed specifically for small- to medium-sized businesses. The benefit portfolio was recently broadened with two low-cost solutions that help employers be ACA compliant: Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) and Minimum Value Plan (MVP). With these products, as well as their PPO, HDHP, Dental Vision and Hearing plans, Zuniga Health is the only Hispanic-owned health plan in the US to address the needs of Hispanic businesses.

Through this new partnership with Generous Benefits, Zuniga Health deepens its mission to increase the number of Hispanic employees obtaining health benefits. Texas is pivotal in this mission, as the Latino-owned share of businesses in Texas is at 13% - twice as high as the Latino share nationwide. 38% of the state's workforce are Latinos, accounting for 599,000 workers.

A recent study by the University of Texas at San Antonio concluded that cost and complexity of health care is one of the biggest concerns of small businesses and is a major barrier to their financial growth and ability to hire more employees.

"There are 59,000 Hispanic-owned employer businesses in Texas. These need affordable health benefits to stay competitive," said Arthur Vera, Founder and CEO of Zuniga Health. "Our MEC and MVP are niche products that offer basic coverage with hospital options and no deductible at a very low cost. Small businesses select our products because it liberates them from the One-size-fits-all plans that the big insurers have. With Generous Benefits we found the perfect partner, as they share our vision and provide all services in English and Spanish."

Zuniga Health's competitive advantage:

Unlimited telehealth and telepsychology: while other insurance companies charge after two free visits, Zuniga Health offers unlimited telehealth and telepsychology.

Premier provider network: employees get access to the largest networks in the country. Choosing their preferred doctors and hospitals is easy.

Concierge approach: members and providers have ONE phone number to call for questions regarding their health benefits, billing, provider search, etc.

Employers - To sign up with Zuniga Health, visit here.



- To sign up with Zuniga Health, visit here. Brokers and Agents - To work with Zuniga Health, visit here.

SOURCE Zuniga Health