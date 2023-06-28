Zuniga Health partners with The Horton Group to bring affordable health benefits to Hispanic owned businesses in Metro Chicago

News provided by

Zuniga Health

28 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuniga Health LLC, an innovative health plan announced a partnership with The Horton Group, a premier Midwest insurance broker, to offer Zuniga Health's health benefits to Hispanic businesses and employees in Metro Chicago. Zuniga Health's premiums are typically 15-20% lower than fully insured benefit plans.

The Zuniga Health / Horton partnership mission is to increase the number of Hispanic employees obtaining cost-effective health benefits. Manny Franco, Vice President at The Horton Group states: "We are excited about the distinct privilege of this partnership. As a purposefully driven company, we put our relationships, our employees, and our clients at the center of our business. This aligns very well with Zuniga's mission-based approach, as well as our values, at The Horton Group. Our approach is intentional, Zuniga's approach is intentional, this is why this is a great partnership."

Zuniga Health's plan options are filled with free basic care benefits. The goal is to encourage Hispanic employees to take control of their health in the easiest way possible. All services are offered in English and Spanish. 

  • Basic care with zero co-pay: Zuniga Health's plans offer free generic drugs, free PCP visits, free labs, and free diagnostic imaging.
  • Unlimited telehealth and telepsychology visits: while other insurance companies charge after two free visits, Zuniga Health members get unlimited telehealth and telepsychology visits.
  • Premier provider network: employees get access to the largest networks in the country. So choosing their preferred doctors and hospitals is easy.
  • Concierge approach: members and providers have ONE phone number to call for questions regarding their health benefits, billing, provider search, etc.

For employers:

  • Easy onboarding: Implementation is completed through a simple digital package
  • Enrollment is done in English and Spanish
  • Money returned to employers: Zuniga Health's level-funded plans return 100% of the unspent claims fund to employers

Arthur Vera, Founder and CEO of Zuniga Health notes, "Hispanics are now the largest employed minority group in Illinois. But they are the least likely to be insured, due to language barriers and high premium costs. Zuniga Health is democratizing access to healthcare. Through our partnership with The Horton Group, Hispanic businesses and employees can, for the first time, obtain affordable health benefits throughout Metro Chicago."

Employers – to sign up with Zuniga Health, contact Manny Franco at (312) 602-0923.

