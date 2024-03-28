Zuniga Health's 'Elevate' health plans fit the needs for Hispanic small businesses

MIAMI, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuniga Health LLC, an innovative health plan for small and medium-sized businesses recently launched Elevate, a new set of health plans that directly addresses the needs of Hispanic small businesses. Elevate will be offered in seven states with strong Hispanic employee representation: California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Illinois, and Texas.

Latinos start 82% of all new companies in the US, and open businesses at three times the rate of the national average, per Latino Community Foundation. Simultaneously, Hispanic employees are the least likely to seek medical care due to lack of insurance, cultural and language barriers, and cost of care.

Zuniga Health is the only Hispanic-owned health plan in the US to address this issue. Zuniga Health seeks to elevate the Hispanic business community through its mission of increasing the number of Hispanic employees obtaining affordable and accessible health benefits. Insurance premiums across the US are rising in double-digit percentages. These accelerating costs are not just a threat to the small businesses' economic stability, but also hinder any growth potential.

Zuniga Health's Elevate, a new set of unique health plans, are the solution to any small business struggling to offer health insurance, as they are designed to meet every employee's budget.

Elevate health plans unique advantages:

Elevate Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) and Minimum Value Plan (MVP), which eliminate ACA penalties A and B.

$0 deductible, free preventative care, and free preventative drugs.

Employees choose the amount of doctor and lab visits they would like for the year and pay accordingly.

Elevate MVP options include hospitalization.

Elevate plans include $5 copay for non-preventative drugs, low urgent care copays.

Elevate uses a premier provider network with thousands of Spanish speaking providers.

uses a premier provider network with thousands of Spanish speaking providers. Dental plan with no waiting period and large network of bilingual dentists.

Elevate offers unlimited telehealth and telepsychiatry.

Enrollment in English and Spanish.

A recent study by UCLA showed that Latinos used telemedicine at a higher rate than white patients during the pandemic, but also faced more cultural challenges due to limited availability of Spanish resources. Elevate finally enables this often overlooked and underserved demographic to use their health benefits, as Zuniga Health's mobile app, its MedWatch call center, as well as its telehealth and telepsychiatry services are offered in English and Spanish.

