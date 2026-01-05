zunzunbee® Brings Physical Simplicity Back to the Smart Home at CES 2026

Slate Switch™ Reimagines the Wall Switch as a Universal Smart Home Control Surface

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As smart homes grow more capable, they've also grown more complex. zunzunbee is addressing that imbalance with Slate Switch™, a snap-on, battery-powered smart button debuting at CES 2026 in Eureka Park (Booth #61461), designed to restore simple, tactile control to connected homes—without rewiring or permanent installation.

Slate Switch by zunzunbee is a snap-on, battery-powered smart button that magnetically mounts over existing wall switch plates, enabling intuitive physical control of smart home devices and routines without rewiring. The product will debut at CES 2026 in Eureka Park (Booth #61461).

Rather than replacing the traditional wall switch, Slate Switch builds on it. The device snaps magnetically over existing toggle or paddle switches, transforming them into configurable control surfaces for smart home scenes, routines, and connected devices—including lighting, outlets, locks, and other automations—while preserving the original switch underneath. The result is a physical interface that feels familiar, intentional, and accessible to everyone in the home, and can be placed wherever physical control matters most—entryways, bedrooms, staircases, or shared living spaces.

"Smart homes shouldn't require a phone in every room or a voice command for every action," said Harish Raman, Founder of zunzunbee and former engineering leader at Leviton and Philips Lighting. "Slate Switch is about reducing friction. It gives people a simple, physical way to control their smart home—whether that's lights, scenes, or everyday routines—using a button they already expect to find on the wall."

Key features of the Slate Switch include:

Truly No-Install Design: A magnetic, snap-on fit over existing toggle or paddle switches—no wiring, tools, or electrician required. Suitable for renters and homeowners alike.

Multi-Device Command Center: Up to eight programmable buttons on a single switch surface enable control of multiple smart home functions, including lighting scenes, routines, and other connected devices across rooms.

Open Ecosystem Compatibility: Built on Zigbee 3.0 and SmartThings Certified for reliable local control, with extended compatibility for platforms such as Home Assistant and Homey, enabling flexible integrations beyond lighting.

Effortless Setup: Battery-powered with a two-year life; installs, removes, and relocates in moments.

zunzunbee will demonstrate Slate Switch live at CES 2026 in Eureka Park, where attendees can experience its snap-on installation and minimalist interaction model firsthand. Slate Switch is available online via Amazon and at zunzunbee.com.

About zunzunbee

zunzunbee designs smart-home products that integrate naturally into daily life. Founded by Harish Raman, a technology executive with more than 18 years of experience in lighting and connected systems, the company focuses on simplifying home automation through intuitive physical interaction and modern connectivity.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00001FbtXXIAZ.

