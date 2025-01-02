SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 CES (International Consumer Electronics Show) will be grandly held in Las Vegas, the United States from January 7th to 10th, 2025, As the world's largest consumer electronics expo, CES brings together the world's top technology companies, innovative enterprises, and industry experts, showcasing the infinite possibilities of future technological life.

Zuowei Technology will attend CES 2025 & launch intelligent care robots and solutions

As a leading enterprise in the intelligent care industry, Shenzhen Zuowei Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Zuowei Technology") will showcase the most cutting-edge intelligent care robots and solutions at booth: Central Hall 20840, bringing an unparalleled technological feast to global consumers.

Intelligent Portable Shower Machine: Come with Intelligent Water Flow Control and Nano Cleaning technologies, Ushering in a New Era of Comfortable Bathing for the Disabled People.

At this technology-packed exhibition, Zuowei Technology will release a high-tech intelligent portable shower machine. This shower machine adopts advanced water flow control technology to precisely regulate the water flow. Meanwhile, it can quickly adjust the water temperature through intelligent algorithms according to different user needs. Its innovative drip-free sewage suction bathing method integrates cutting-edge nano technology, enabling thorough body cleansing.

Intelligent Walking Robot: Empowered by Technology, Enabling Mobility-Impaired Individuals to Regain Freedom of Movement

At this technological feast, an extremely tech-savvy intelligent walking robot will make a stunning debut. This robot uses advanced ergonomic mechanics technology to perfectly fit the human body curve. At the same time, equipped with an intelligent gait training algorithm and combined with multiple high-tech technologies, it realizes intelligent assisted mobility functions such as intelligent wheelchairs, rehabilitation training, and transportation, highlighting the high-tech intelligence.

Electric Folding Mobility Scooter: Features Intelligent and Convenient, Enhancing the Travel Experience of the Elderly

In addition, we will witness the debut of a high-tech electric folding mobility scooter at CES. It adopts advanced intelligent folding technology, integrating cutting-edge mechanical engineering principles and advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to achieve rapid folding in 3 seconds, greatly enhancing convenience and practicality. Equipped with high-precision sensors, it can keenly sense road conditions and automatically adjust power output in real time to ensure a smooth and stable driving process, undeterred by bumps, enabling the elderly to enjoy truly intelligent travel.

Besides the notable highlights mentioned above, Zuowei Technology will also showcase a wide range of new products in the fields of intelligent care and intelligent rehabilitation at this exhibition, demonstrating its profound technological foundation and forward-looking vision in scientific and technological innovation, and bringing an even more extreme high-tech experience to global consumers! We sincerely invite you to visit us at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (Central Hall 20840) to witness the latest achievements of Zuowei Technology!

Zuowei Technology focuses on the six intelligent care needs of disabled elderly people, including toileting, bathing, eating, getting in and out of bed, walking, and dressing, it meticulously provides comprehensive solutions of intelligent care equipment and intelligent care platforms. This not only brings more considerate and professional elderly care well-being solutions to global users, but also contributes more high-tech power to the well-being of the elderly worldwide!

SOURCE Shenzhen Zuowei Technology Co., Ltd.