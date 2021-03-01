Zuoyebang Named Key Player in MIT Technology Review's 2021 List of 10 Breakthrough Technologies

TR10 is an annual selection of the year's most important technologies. Launched in 2001 and published by the editors of MIT Technology Review, TR10 identifies emerging technologies that have the greatest potential to be commercialized and change the world. On this year's list, "Remote everything" was highlighted due to its importance for reinventing healthcare and education amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Zuoyebang's robust growth testifies to its strength and potential for helping address students' individual needs and the imbalance of education resources across different areas.

Wang Yan noted that remote technology, in conjunction with other technologies such as big data and AI, will continue to power online education and transform traditional learning. Wang said remote technology will continue to rise in significance and that inclusiveness is the most important outcome of online education, echoing Zuoyebang's mission of "making quality education accessible to all".



Taking Zuoyebang as an example, its strength in distance learning is mainly reflected in two areas, namely live streaming courses and the photo search function for problem-solving. For live streaming courses, Zuoyebang has upgraded its technological infrastructure and developed proprietary technologies that withstood the surge of traffic in the early period of COVID-19, ensuring stable and smooth connections for over 33 million students. To make learning more interactive and personalized, Zuoyebang also provided different class sizes, including 1-N large classes, interactive classes for groups of six students, and after-class tutoring for 1v1.



As to Zuoyebang's photo search and problem-solving tool, Wang said that Zuoyebang has optimized its AI algorithm, significantly increasing recognition rates for photos of books, handwriting and screens. Thanks to a massive, parallelized GPU computing cluster, Zuoyanbang can complete a search within 200ms. Moreover, it can complete one million searches per minute of its library of over 300 million questions, and provide step-by-step explanations, with an accuracy rate higher than 97%. Zuoyebang has the largest user base in China's online after-school education market, with more than 50 million daily active users, 170 million monthly active users, and 800 million registered user devices in total. Wang emphasized during the round-table discussion that Zuoyebang has committed to technological innovation and developing cutting-edge technologies including big data, computing and AI, and will continue to optimize the online education infrastructure and improve the learning experience.



Founded in 2015, Zuoyebang is the largest online after-school education start-up in China, offering a comprehensive suite of online tutoring products and services for students across all academic subjects. With the mission of "making quality education accessible to all", the company is a technology-driven online after-school education services provider that addresses the unmet needs in China's after-school education market by increasing the coverage and penetration of quality online after-school tutoring across the country.

