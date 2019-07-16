Zupan's Markets Launched DogSpot, an Innovative Solution for Dog-Owning Customers on July 9th

All DogSpot houses are temperature controlled with A/C, puppy cam, app-controlled lock, and fresh-air ventilation to ensure a comfortable, clean, and safe stay for your dog. A vet-grade UVC light activates between each use to sanitize the house.

"Zupan's Markets is committed to providing our customers with a grocery experience like none other in Portland & Lake Oswego," said Mike Zupan, President & CEO of Zupan's Markets. "We don't want any member of the family to feel left out, which is why we could not be more excited to introduce DogSpot's high-tech houses, sharing a safe and secure solution for our food-loving customers shopping with fido."

DogSpot's Co-founder and CEO Chelsea Brownridge, explains how her own experiences as a dog mom inspired her to create DogSpot, "People who have dogs get it -- you don't get a dog to leave them cooped up inside all day. The best part of their day is going out on walks around town, heading to the dog park, and spending time with you. We're making it possible to say, 'Wanna go for a walk?!' more often and more safely than before."

The Zupan's DogSpot official advertising partner is Portland-based Portland Pet Food Company.

"We are thrilled to be the first partner for DogSpot at Zupan's," said Kate McCarron, Top Dog of Portland Pet Food. "We appreciate and share Zupan's and DogSpot's commitment to the safety and health of dogs. These high tech houses are a great alternative to tying up a dog outside the store or leaving your dog in a car. As makers of all natural dog meals and treats, we applaud new innovative options that bring health and safety to our community and we are pleased to be a partner of Zupan's and DogSpot, who share our vision," McCarron added.

Zupan's Markets customers can easily access the houses through the DogSpot app, available for both iPhone and Android users, where they can view the locations in their area, and even reserve a house 15 minutes prior to arrival. The app also provides a live "puppy cam" feed of their dog inside the house and house temperature.

The DogSpot is at all three Zupan's Markets locations: Burnside, Macadam, and Lake Oswego. Customers can download the app and sign up for free. It costs $0.30/min to use DogSpot, but entering code PORTPUP60 at sign up will provide 60 minutes free.

About Zupan's Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan's Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland's food-loving community for more than 40 years. Zupan's Markets has three locations that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible. For more information, visit www.zupans.com .

About Portland Pet Food Company

Kate McCarron founded the company looking to feed her elderly standard poodle with homemade, healthy meals. Portland Pet Food Company believes you should feed your dog like you feed yourself. The company worked with the Oregon Food Innovation Program to develop their sustainable, local, AAFCO certified line of products. PPFC also partners with Pacific Northwest companies to ensure that 100 percent of your dog's food is sourced and made in the United States. They hand roll and cut their dog biscuits and cook all meals from scratch in Oregon. PPFC is a WBENC certified woman-owned business and a member of the Good Food Guild. Five percent of all Portland Pet Food Company sales are donated to nonprofits that support animals. To learn more about Portland Pet Food Company visit www.portlandpetfoodcompany.com.

About DogSpot

Founded in Brooklyn in 2015, DogSpot has created a first-of-its-kind pet safety amenity, shaped like a dog house that allows people to safely bring their dog with them while running errands. While 45 million dogs go on walkable errands with their owners every week in the U.S., over half of retail establishments are legally prohibited from allowing dogs inside. DogSpot's state-of-the-art sidewalk sanctuaries sit at the entrance of establishments that cannot accommodate non-service dogs. The company aims to make the world more accessible to dog owners and improve the quality of life of dogs, while creating value for businesses and a stronger sense of connection in communities. More information about DogSpot can be found at www.hellodogspot.com/press

