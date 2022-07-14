ZURENA Launches Caribbean-Inspired Drink Mixers in H-E-B Retailers Across Texas

The Award-Winning Startup Shakes Up the Spirits Industry with Non-Alcoholic Drink Mixer; now coming to Texas

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZURENA , the portfolio of simple and versatile Caribbean drink mixers, today announced its expansion with H-E-B grocery stores, offering consumers access to premium non-alcoholic drink mixers in the Lone Star State. Made with a blend of Caribbean spices and tropical fruit juices, ZURENA can be added to any beverage (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) to deliver a delicious drink with a tropical twist.

Zurena is available in two flavors. Nigel Smith, Zurena founder, stands in front of a local HEB store.

"ZURENA's core mission is to uplift spirits and bring the positive feel of the Caribbean to any celebration," said Nigel Smith, founder of ZURENA. "H-E-B is well known for community involvement; pairing with them to expand our retail offerings is a natural choice."

ZURENA offers aspiring home mixologists the ability to easily craft delicious Caribbean cocktails without the hassle and expense of purchasing a full bar's worth of mixers. For those looking for a new take on a classic Caribbean recipe or to creatively craft their own concoctions, simply add ZURENA to a favorite spirit, wine, bubbly, or beer for a getaway in every glass. For non-alcoholic alternatives, mix ZURENA with club soda, teas, fresh fruit juices, or crushed ice for high-quality handcrafted mocktails.

H-E-B Grocery Company (H-E-B) is a privately owned supermarket chain with more than 400 stores across Texas and Mexico. Headquartered in San Antonio, the company is known for its fresh foods, quality service, and community involvement.

Home mixologists can purchase ZURENA at select H-E-B retailers in Austin, Houston and San Antonio this summer. ZURENA is also currently available at more than a dozen bars, restaurants, and clubs in the Washington, D.C metroplex. For more information, recipes, and a full list of retail locations, bars, and restaurants, visit myzurena.com .

About ZURENA

Award-winning ZURENA is a portfolio of simple and versatile Caribbean drink mixers that add a tropical twist to alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Infused with Caribbean spices and tropical fruit juices, ZURENA mixers are all-natural, non-alcoholic and come in two flavors: Ginger and Tropical. Founded in 2015, ZURENA's mission is #upliftingspirits and #upliftingcommunities with innovative, high quality and empowering solutions. For more information, recipes, and a full list of retailers, visit myzurena.com or contact [email protected] .

Media contact:

Jasmine Stanley

949-264-3211

[email protected]

SOURCE ZURENA