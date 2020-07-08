ZuRI CBD Partners with Best-Selling Author, TV Personality, and Physician, Dr. Ian Smith and is Featured on The Rachael Ray Show July 8, 2020, on CBS

"We see this partnership with Dr. Ian as a way to reach an even broader audience and reinforce our commitment to providing top of the line CBD products," says Scott Raybuck, Founder, and President of ZuRI™. "Dr. Ian perfectly embodies ZuRI™ and what we, as a brand stand for. In addition to his dedication to helping people on their journey to health, he is an excellent example of bringing holistic health and traditional medicine together."

Dr. Ian is a regular contributor for The Rachael Ray Show, a daytime American talk show that averages 2.6 million views daily. Recently, Dr. Ian finished taping of a CBD focused segment, which will feature the ZuRI™ product line, including topicals, tinctures, and capsules. This segment is scheduled to air on CBS July 8th, 2020, check local listings for airtime.

When choosing a brand to feature on The Rachael Ray Show, Dr. Ian stated, "The more research I conducted on CBD products, the more ZuRI™ became the apparent choice and influenced me to then form a partnership with them. The diligence that ZuRI™ takes in sourcing premium ingredients, the quality assurances measures, and the over 90 SKU's provides consumers numerous high-quality options."

About ZuRI™ CBD

ZuRI is one of the fastest-growing CBD companies in the US. The company is committed to offering its customers the highest quality hemp-derived CBD products available in the marketplace. Products are manufactured in-house in a cleanroom environment, using domestically sourced hemp. All raw materials and finished goods are subject to extensive third-party lab testing. ZuRI™, A CBD Supply Co. premium CBD product can be found in retailers across the country. The product line includes skincare, ingestibles, topicals, and a pet product line. The ZuRI™ product line can also be purchased at www.zuricbd.com.

Instagram: @zuricbd Facebook: www.facebook.com/zuricbd

About Dr. Ian K Smith

Dr. Ian is a 9-time New York Times bestselling author. He released his latest title, Mind Over Weight, in April of 2020. Dr. Ian regularly appears on Good Morning America, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Doctors, The Today Show, and The View. He served on the boards of the American Council on Exercise, the New York Mission Society, Prevent Cancer Foundation, The New York Council for the Humanities, Chicago Public Television, and The Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity. Dr. Ian graduated from Harvard College and attended Dartmouth Medical School. He had the honor of serving two terms on Barack Obama's President's Council for Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition. Twitter: @DrIanSmith Instagram: @doctoriansmith. Facebook www.facebook.com/ShredderNation Visit: www.shredlife.com and www.doctoriansmith.com

