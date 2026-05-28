Zuri Dental Announces New State-of-the-Art Dental Office Location in Rockville, MD

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuri Dental is pleased to announce the opening of its new office location at 15200 Shady Grove Rd, Suite 211, Rockville, MD 20850. The expanded, state-of-the-art facility was designed to support the practice's continued growth and provide patients with advanced, comprehensive dental care in a modern and comfortable setting.

Led by Rahimah Maina, DDS, Zuri Dental provides family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, dental implants, Invisalign and clear aligner treatment, periodontal care, sedation dentistry, and facial aesthetics in Rockville, MD. The practice emphasizes a whole-patient approach, recognizing the connection between oral health and overall health while focusing on prevention, education, and personalized treatment planning.

Dr. Maina purchased Rockville Cosmetic & Family Dental Center in 2022 at The Executive Office Park and later rebranded the practice as Zuri Dental. As the practice grew, Dr. Maina set out to expand into a larger, more advanced office space at the Shady Grove Medical Center, completing the build-out and moving into the new location in March 2026.

The new office features eight operatories, new equipment, expanded treatment space, and a modern layout designed to improve patient comfort, access, privacy, and care coordination. The larger facility allows Zuri Dental to better accommodate appointment availability, emergency scheduling, comprehensive treatment planning, and the rapid growth the practice has experienced over the past three years.

"Zuri Dental's new state-of-the-art facility represents our continued commitment to providing elevated, comprehensive, and patient-centered care," said Dr. Rahimah Maina. "This new location allows us to combine advanced technology, expanded services, and a modern, welcoming environment so we can better serve families and patients throughout the Rockville community."

Zuri Dental provides a wide range of dental and facial aesthetics services, including:

Preventive dentistry

Family dentistry

Restorative dentistry

Cosmetic dentistry

Dental implants

Invisalign and clear aligners

Periodontal treatment

Endodontic treatment

Oral surgery

Smile makeovers

Full mouth rehabilitation

Sedation dentistry

Emergency dental care

Digital dentistry

Facial aesthetics, including Botox, dermal fillers, PRP, and PRF treatments

About Zuri Dental

Zuri Dental is a comprehensive dental and facial aesthetics practice in Rockville, MD, led by Dr. Rahimah Maina. The practice is dedicated to providing personalized care in a comfortable environment, with services ranging from preventive and restorative dentistry to cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, periodontal treatment, digital dentistry, sedation dentistry, and facial aesthetics.

Zuri Dental is located at 15200 Shady Grove Rd, Suite 211, Rockville, MD 20850. To learn more about Zuri Dental, visit https://www.zuri-dental.com or contact the practice at 301-468-9001 to schedule an appointment.

SOURCE Zuri Dental