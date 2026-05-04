Zurich North America advances construction safety with telematics and other data-driven risk solutions

During National Construction Safety Week and at RIMS RISKWORLD, Zurich highlights how telematics, risk engineering and other data-driven solutions can help contractors build safer fleets and jobsites, including data centers.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone goes home safe at night. During National Construction Safety Week, Zurich North America is reinforcing how data and telematics are helping advance that goal. As construction companies face heightened safety risks tied to commercial vehicle operations, Zurich is helping contractors turn real‑time insights into safer driving behaviors, reduced losses and stronger long-term performance.

Anchored in the company's broader commitment to construction safety, Zurich is piloting a construction‑focused video telematics initiative that enables participating customers to securely share fleet vehicle video data with Zurich. Leveraging real-world driving data, the program supports coaching that can contribute to safer fleet operations, more informed underwriting decisions and more targeted risk mitigation, reinforcing prevention as a cornerstone of effective risk management.

"Telematics is something other industries have been utilizing for quite some time, and we've seen a significant reduction in the number of incidents as well as employees who become better drivers, which ultimately makes the roads safer for the general public," said James Savage, Head of Construction Casualty at Zurich North America. "In the construction industry, while some contractors utilize it already, there's an opportunity to expand use of telematics to provide coaching and help reduce motor vehicle accidents—one of the fastest‑growing causes of workers' compensation fatalities in Construction—while helping men and women who are driving for their roles in Construction to go home safe at night."

Telematics uses in‑vehicle technology such as sensors, GPS and video to capture information on how, when and where vehicles are operated. In construction, where motor vehicle incidents have become a leading contributor to serious injuries and fatalities, this type of data can play a critical role in identifying risky driving behaviors and informing proactive risk engineering support.

Zurich's telematics pilot supports a broader construction risk management strategy that integrates underwriting, claims, data analytics and field‑based risk engineering. Through Zurich Resilience Solutions, Zurich risk engineers apply a forward‑looking, integrated risk perspective—combining connected data, on‑the‑ground risk engineering insights, and targeted behavioral coaching to help customers translate analytics into measurable safety improvements and stronger resilience.

This close alignment between risk engineers and underwriters enables a more comprehensive, end‑to‑end approach to managing complex construction exposures and improving loss performance.

Beyond fleet risks, Zurich offers construction risk solutions aimed at improving jobsite safety and protecting workers. These efforts include technology‑enabled jobsite visibility tools, engineering‑led safety programs and evolving approaches to worker protection, reflecting Zurich's long‑standing focus on prevention, early intervention and partnership.

Since announcing a strategic collaboration with Arrowsight last year, Zurich has implemented camera‑enabled coaching across large‑scale construction projects, including multiple data center jobsites. Arrowsight's video‑based safety technology is paired with on‑site coaching from Zurich Resilience Solutions engineers to help encourage safe work behaviors. An earlier pilot of the technology across nine projects valued at more than $2 billion in New York resulted in a more than 50 percent reduction in workers' compensation claim frequency. Based on these results, Zurich announced in late 2025 that it was making the solution available nationwide. Deployments continue across a broad range of construction sites.

"Construction safety is not a single solution, it's an ecosystem," said Doug Stohlman, Head of Construction Risk Engineering with Zurich Resilience Solutions, U.S. "By combining data, engineering expertise and deep industry knowledge, Zurich is helping construction customers address today's most pressing risks while building safer operations for the future."

"Zurich's fleet telematics pilot is now underway, with construction customers actively sharing data," said Hobie Bond, Head of IoT and Innovation for Zurich North America. "As the program progresses, we continue to engage brokers and insureds on responsible data use and governance, and on how telematics can play an important role in improving safety and claims outcomes over time."

During Construction Safety Week and beyond, Zurich remains committed to advancing solutions that support safer jobsites, safer fleets and safer workers across the construction industry.

About Zurich

Zurich U.S. delivers insurance and risk management services to help make businesses and people more resilient. As one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals, Zurich serves midsized and large businesses, including over 90% of the Fortune 500. It employs nearly 9,000 people in the United States. Recognized by Fortune as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies," Zurich has earned its reputation through dedication and excellence.

Zurich U.S. is part of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), a leading global multi-line insurer founded over 150 years ago. Zurich serves over 82 million customers in more than 200 countries and territories, delivering industry-leading total shareholder returns.

Reflecting its purpose to "create a brighter future together," Zurich offers protection services that go beyond traditional insurance, to support its customers in building resilience. Since 2020, the Zurich Forest project has supported reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil's Atlantic Forest.

The Group has more than 65,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at https://www.zurich.com/ and https://www.zurichna.com/.

SOURCE Zurich North America