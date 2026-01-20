Zurich Resilience Solutions announces Data Center Risk Advisory practice

Specialized practice features more than 100 engineers focused on helping prevent and mitigate risks in hyperscale, AI-driven data centers — from conception and construction to ongoing operations.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich Resilience Solutions (ZRS), a trusted leader in risk advisory and engineering services and part of Zurich Insurance, today announced the formation of a specialized Data Center Risk Advisory practice, which brings together more than 100 expert risk engineers with extensive experience supporting complex data center projects. This team of specialists enhances ZRS's already robust capabilities for data center projects, elevating the depth of expertise customers can access across the entire data center life cycle, from planning and construction to fully operational facilities.

The formation of the new Advisory practice builds on Zurich's recently launched Data Center Project Guard solution, a first-of-its-kind offering that expands and customizes Zurich's award-winning Builders Risk coverage to address the unique exposures and loss drivers of modern data centers.

The need for these services has never been greater: data center investment surged 92% year-over-year to $32.9 billion in November 2025, with global investments projected to hit $6.7 trillion by 2030. As the pace of development accelerates, data center operators face increasing exposures that can lead to costly delays, downtime and safety incidents. These pressures underscore the need for specialized risk engineering to proactively avoid and mitigate risks.

New Data Center practice brings together ZRS' extensive experience

Today, Zurich supports over $1T in data center assets and projects across 20+ states, while also providing prevention and mitigation advisory services from the earliest planning and commissioning stages through construction and into full operations. The formation of this team builds on that foundation and strengthens Zurich Resilience Solutions' ability to deliver specialized risk mitigation services for hyperscalers, contractors and developers building next generation digital infrastructure.

The team's capabilities and expertise span data center planning, construction, property and critical equipment, as well as operational resilience, physical and cyber risk management, business continuity and extreme weather resilience within data center environments. This deep expertise consistently earns strong customer feedback, reflected in a Transactional Net Promoter Score (TNPS) of 97 — underscoring the trust customers place in ZRS and its services.

A holistic approach to data center risk advisory and mitigation services

"We recognize the vital role data centers and AI play in the world — driving innovation, increasing efficiency, and solving complex challenges. We're proud to help customers navigate the complexities of data center builds, reduce exposures and costs and improve project outcomes," said Craig Phillips, Managing Partner, Advisory Services, Zurich Resilience Solutions U.S.

"With more than 100 risk engineers specializing in data centers — supported by a broader team, each with an average of 26 years of experience working with various industries and hazards — the new practice reflects our 360° view of risk," added Jon Tate, Head of Core Risk Engineering, Zurich Resilience Solutions, U.S. "This approach helps our customers identify and address challenges across every stage of their projects — through construction and into operation, supporting resilience and long-term success."

Committed to successful, sustainable operations

The new practice also reinforces Zurich Resilience Solutions' commitment to supporting clients with forward-thinking resilience strategies, including green construction, carbon offsets, extreme weather, cyber and more.

